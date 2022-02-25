Russia-Ukraine War: Jaishankar, Blinken Discuss Developments In Kyiv & Their Repercussions

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the ongoing developments in Ukraine and their repercussions. Following the Blinken-Jaishankar call, the US State Department said in a statement that both diplomats discussed “Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine.” Additionally, Blinken “stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia’s invasion and call for an immediate withdrawal and ceasefire.”

EAM Jaishankar also held talks with the Foreign minister of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto about the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine through his country. Regarding the same, Jaishankar said on Twitter, “Reached out to my friend FM Peter Szijjarto of Hungary on the Ukraine evacuation. He has promised full cooperation to facilitate evacuation from Debrecen. Thank him for his understanding.”

Earlier, on Thursday, when Russia launched a ‘full-scale’ war on Ukraine, Jaishankar had appreciated the willingness of Slovakian FM, Ivan Korcok to facilitate the evacuation of Indian nationals via Slovakia. During a special briefing on 24 February, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla had said that Jaishankar is expected to speak with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is expected to speak to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister today,” said Shringla. Meanwhile, Prime minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. According to the official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Putin “briefed Prime Minister about the recent developments regarding Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue.

MEA said, “Prime Minister appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.”

“Prime Minister also sensitised the Russian President about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India,” the statement added.

Biden says US ‘in consultations’ with India

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said that the United States was “in consultation with India” on the issue of Ukraine and Russia. While answering a question about India being "full in sync" with the US, Biden added, "We haven’t resolved that completely." Additionally, US Secretary of state Antony Blinken spoke with Jaishankar over the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Following the call, Blinken had tweeted that they highlighted the “importance of a strong collective response to Russian aggression,” adding “Russia’s attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is a clear violation of the rules-based international order.”

(Image: AP)

