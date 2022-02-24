Russia-Ukraine War: Jaishankar Discusses India's Contribution In De-escalation With EU

With Russia’s violent conquest of Ukraine intensifying, global leaders are gathering support from their counterparts to circumvent full-blown warfare between the two conflicting nations. In hopes of gathering diplomatic support from India, Josep Borrell Fontelles, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy had dialled up External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday.

In a tweet, MEA Jaishankar informed that he had discussed the grave situation in Ukraine with his EU counterpart. They further deliberated over how India could contribute to de-escalation efforts.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier deemed the ongoing conflict as remnants of 'post-Soviet politics' and NATO's presence. As the situation remains intense in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government is keeping a track of the situation. Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold an emergency meeting on February 24, Thursday on the ongoing crisis situation in Kyiv.

EU condemns Russia's unprovoked incursion

It is pertinent to note that European Union has pledged its support to Kyiv. In a statement issued following Kremlin's full-blown offensive, the EU had condemned the unprovoked incursion in the 'strongest possible' way and had demanded 'President Putin to cease military operations immediately and withdraw all forces from the entire territory of Ukraine.'

India remains on standby on its neutral diplomatic position

India is one of the most geopolitically significant countries in Asia and is typically known for its neutrality and being non-aligned to states despite maintaining strong ties with Russia and the West.

While India has not appeared to have chosen sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, its voice for peace and global security has not taken a back seat. Recently in France, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar had stressed that 'diplomacy' was the only way forward and that no unreasonable use of force could lead to a peaceful settlement.

India pushes for Diplomacy to resolve the Russia-Ukraine crisis

Indian Ambassador to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti had called for 'immediate de-escalation' of the Russian military on the part of the Kremlin. Urging 'all parties' to exert efforts to resolve the ongoing crisis, India advocated for a peaceful settlement in accordance with international law and agreements.

Besides, Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India had urged the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for support against Russian aggression post its invasion on Thursday. He highlighted that he was not sure if Putin will pay heed to any other leader, however, he expressed hope that he might listen to Prime Minister Modi. Polikha stated that India is a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and further added that India has been a leader of non-alignment which was created during the cold war based on principles of peace.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the Russian Embassy in New Delhi cemented the notion that India remains a close friend and strategic partner of Russia and that the latter respects India's take on the ongoing Ukraine situation.

