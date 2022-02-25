Russia-Ukraine War: Jaishankar Speaks To Ukrainian FM; Raises Concern For Indian Nationals

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday received a call from his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and discussed the predicament of Indian nationals, including students. Jaishankar also emphasised that India support diplomacy and dialogue amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Taking to the microblogging site, Dr S Jaishankar said, "Received call from Ukrainian FM @DmytroKuleba. He shared his assessment of the current situation.I emphasized that India supports diplomacy & dialogue as the way out. Discussed predicament of Indian nationals, including students. Appreciate his support for their safe return."

MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up camp offices in Chernivtsi and Lviv towns in western Ukraine to facilitate the transit of Indian nationals to Hungary, Poland and Romania. The camp office in Lviv would be able to coordinate the evacuation of Indians to Hungary and Poland while the one at Chernivtsi would facilitate exit to Romania.

"Officials there are assisting Indian citizens who reach these cities, and will facilitate their departure from Ukraine through adjoining border crossings," a source told PTI.

India is trying to evacuate its citizens through Ukraine's land borders with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania as Ukraine has closed the country's airspace following the Russian military offensive. The Indian government is planning to un two flights to the Romanian capital Bucharest on Friday to evacuate some of the Indians.

On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that there were around 20,000 Indians in Ukraine and of them, nearly 4,000 have returned back in the last few days. The first batch of Indian students has already left Chernivtsi for the Ukraine / Romania border.

Russia's offensive began on Thursday with a series of missile strikes on cities and military bases, followed by sending troops in from several areas in the east; from Belarus to the north and from the southern region of Crimea.

