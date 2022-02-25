Russia-Ukraine War: Japan Intensifies Sanctions Against Russia, Taiwan Follows Cue

A day after Russia had launched a brazen attack on Ukraine, Japan in its counter-retaliation has decided to strengthen its sanctions against Russia. Earlier, the Japanese government had imposed its first sets of sanctions on February 23, 2022, after Russia recognised the breakaway regions in Ukraine as 'independent' which was followed by ordering troops into the separatist regions in Ukraine.

Following the existing sanctions on Russia, Japan in its freshly imposed sanctions will freeze capitals, put a ban on issuing visas to Russian citizens and entities, freeze the assets of financial organisations, and further will ban the goods used for military purposes. Speaking on the same, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who was addressing a press conference on Friday expressed deep concern over the situation and further said that Tokyo will take an attack against the Russian financial institutions and individuals which will help to halt the exports of military-use goods.

Meanwhile, Japan's move came shortly after a similar step taken by the US against Russia. President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled a new set of sanctions issued for Russia as a means to punish the country for launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. President Biden while calling Putin "an aggressor" said, "He has chosen this, and now he and his country will have to bear the consequences."

Notably, the Taiwanese government has also joined the league of the United States, the European Union, and other like-minded countries in issuing sanctions against Russia. Condemning the invasion of Ukraine, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement urged for an immediate cessation of military actions and commencement of dialogue for resolving disputes peacefully.

#Taiwan strongly condemns #Russia's invasion of #Ukraine. Our country joins the #US, #EU & other like-minded partners in sanctioning Russia. We urge an immediate cessation of military action & commencement of dialogue aimed at resolving disputes peacefully. #StandWithUkraine🇺🇦 — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) February 25, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war

Shortly after Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered to launch of a 'special military operation' in the two Russian-backed territories in Ukraine, troops made an all-out invasion by all means including land, water, and air. While tanks and heavy equipment started rolling into the northern region of the country, missiles started raining down in the areas on Thursday morning creating a situation of chaos.

During this while, not just multiple places were destroyed in the explosions and bombings, civilians, as well as Ukrainian soldiers in huge numbers, also lost their lives. This has received heavy condemnation from all countries and further evacuations are being attempted to keep the people safe.

