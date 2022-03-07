Russia-Ukraine War: Japan Mulls Banning Russian Oil Import With US, Europe

Japan has been discussing with the United States and European nations imposing a ban on oil imports from Russia as the latter intensified the assault on Ukraine, a government source told Kyodo news agency on Monday. Tokyo has lodged strong condemnation of Moscow's shellings civilian infrastructure and populated areas in Ukrainian cities. Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday highlighted the need for the country to act in coordination with the Western countries to impose retaliatory measures on Russia for its military aggression on Ukraine. The measure was announced by the Japanese leader at a House of Councillors Budget Committee session.

International order in Asia 'being shaken' by Moscow: Japan PM Kishida

"We should not think it is somebody else's problem in Europe. International order also covering Asia is being shaken," Kishida said during the parliamentary session, according to Kyodo news. He added that while Russia and China have strengthened ties as the former continued to bombard the Ukrainian cities, the Japanese government, he said, will "pay close attention to the moves of the two countries, including their foreign policies.” Russia, the third major oil producer, and exporter in the world, also traded oil with the EU nations that recently scrapped the arrangements in a countermeasure to Moscow’s military assault. The invasion also shot the oil prices higher, and Japan’s Nikkei index plunged over 3% as of Monday.

The United States has also been in “active discussions” with its European allies to impose a ban on Russian oil imports as an ‘economic penalty’ against the invasion of Ukraine. The EU, US, and the allied nations have been looking to cut the Russian oil consumption and economically isolate Russia. Blinken told the NBC show that US and allies have taken actions to date that has already had a devastating impact on the Russian economy.

“We are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course at the same time maintaining a steady global supply of oil,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Meet the Press on Sunday.

As West seeks to cut the Russian oil consumption, earlier yesterday, Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba derided the Dutch energy giant Shell for purchasing the Russian crude oil at a bargain price. Kuleba demanded that all giant multinational companies must cut business ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s country. Ukraine’s foreign minister wrote: “Doesn’t Russian oil smell Ukrainian blood for you? I call on all conscious people around the globe to demand multinational companies to cut all business ties with Russia.”In a response statement, Shell has since confirmed that it did make the purchase on Friday, adding that it had 'no alternative’ and it was “a difficult choice to make.”

Image: AP