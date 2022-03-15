Russia-Ukraine War: Japan PM Kishida Urges UAE To Assist In Stabilizing Crude Oil Markets

As the world is imposing sanctions on Russia targeting its crude oil, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Tuesday that he and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has agreed to collaborate to assist in stabilising the international crude oil market. Talking to the media, Kishida stated that he spoke with the Crown Prince of UAE on the phone and they have decided to work together to provide stability to the world crude oil.

During the call, the Japanese Prime Minister and the Crown Prince of UAE addressed the two countries' strategic connections to deepen their relations on all levels, according to Khaleej Times. The two leaders also discussed various regional and international topics of mutual concern, including the current situation in Ukraine and its ramifications. They also talked about the significance of international action to diplomatically end the conflict and offer help to those impacted.

'UAE's goal is to maintain energy security and global market stability'

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed highlighted the UAE's goal to maintain energy security and global market stability in light of recent events, as well as his desire to enhance relations with Japan, particularly in the energy sector. The Prime Minister of Japan expressed his delight at the close relationships that exist between his nation and the UAE and reiterated Tokyo's desire to see these ties grow even stronger.

This comes as Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi plans to visit the United Arab Emirates and Turkey later this month. The sources suggest that Hayashi's three-day trip to the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey, could begin on March 19, according to Kyodo News. On his visit, Hayashi intends to emphasise that Japan views Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a grave breach of international law and that any attempt to undermine the international order should never be permitted.

Kishida to visit India

In the meanwhile, Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida is also planning a trip to India and Cambodia with the Ukraine issue likely to be on the agenda. However, the main topic of discussion of Kishida's visit to India will be Indo-Pacific, with an aggressive China threatening anyone who tries to help Taiwan.