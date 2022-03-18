Russia-Ukraine War: Japan To Allow Entry Of Ukrainians Fleeing War Without Guarantor

As Russia continues its military offensive in neighbouring Ukraine, the Japanese government has decided to allow Ukrainians fleeing the war-torn country to enter Japan without a guarantor. The Ukrainians can enter Japan even if they do not have a relative or acquaintance in the country, Kyodo News reported. The decision to change the original policy which required the displaced people to have a guarantor was taken by the ministers and agencies. The decision of the Japanese government came as Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered the 23rd day.

The Japanese government has taken the decision to grant entry to Ukrainians as millions of people are being forced to flee due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Under the new rules, visa application procedures have been simplified for the Ukrainians and they no more require negative COVID-19 test results after they enter Japan.

Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Hirokazu Matsuno stated that they have taken the decision so that people are able to enter Japan without facing any issues, Kyodo News reported. Furthermore, the Japanese government has decided to support people fleeing Ukraine by providing them accommodation, supplying them with daily necessities and helping them in getting jobs and studying in Japan.

Japan calls for more support for Ukrainians fleeing war

Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Hirokazu Matsuno at the meeting stressed that people who have fled Ukraine under difficult conditions need to be given support. The Japanese government also set up a task force that will review further support needed for the displaced people in Japan, as per the news report.

According to the Japanese government rules, the evacuees, who have been approved for short-term residency for 90 days after they arrive in Japan, will be permitted to later change their visas to "designated activities" status for one year which will allow them to get jobs in Japan. From March 2, Japan has allowed the entry of 73 evacuees with a guarantor.

It should be mentioned here that Ukrainians who have entered Japan after leaving Ukraine has been called evacuees by the government and not given refugee status. According to UNHCR, more than 3 million people have fled Ukraine in what has spiralled into Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War 2 after Russia launched its invasion on February 24.

(Image: AP)