Russia-Ukraine War: Japan Urges Crypto Exchanges To Halt Deals Subject To Russia Sanctions

On March 14, the Japanese government requested that local cryptocurrency exchanges stop dealing with Russian companies and individuals sanctioned as a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The request comes after seven Russian banks were barred from using the SWIFT international payment network on Saturday.

As cryptocurrencies cannot be transferred through banks and regulations differ by country and exchange, concerns have grown that they could be used to circumvent sanctions. Furthermore, Japan has asked local cryptocurrency exchanges to halt dealings with Belarusian companies as well due to Minsk's support for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Japan has already sanctioned cryptocurrency in order to impede Russia's trade and money transactions.

Despite the request, monitoring direct transfers between cryptocurrency users is challenging. The government's request to 30 cryptocurrency exchanges not to transfer assets is directed at 44 Russian persons and 10 entities, including Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Sanctions have been imposed on 19 people and 15 organisations in Belarus, which has aided Moscow's aggressiveness. These include President Alexander Lukashenko as well.

The Japanese government also requested that exchanges increase their monitoring of crypto-assets and notify any suspicious transactions involving people subject to the sanctions to financial authorities. It is worth noting that in October 2020, the Japanese Finance Ministry clarified that the rule governing asset freeze also applies to cryptocurrencies.

Russia-Ukraine War

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has stated that discussions between Ukrainian and Russian representatives will resume on Tuesday. Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian delegation did a fantastic job at Monday's meeting in a video message.

The most recent round of talks, held by video conference on Monday, involved higher-level officials from both countries and was the first in a week. After many hours of talks, the negotiators took a "technical halt," according to an adviser to Zelenskyy, and intended to meet again on Tuesday.

Moreover, the European Union (EU) has announced that the bloc's 27 members have agreed on a fresh package of measures to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Last Monday, the EU's member states agreed to impose fresh sanctions on 160 individuals as well as new export restrictions on maritime navigation and radio communication equipment.

They also voted to bar three Belarusian banks from participating in SWIFT, the world's most widely used financial messaging system. A total of 862 individuals and 53 organisations are now subject to EU restrictive measures.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP