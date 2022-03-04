Russia-Ukraine War: Japan's SDF To Provide Bulletproof Vests To Ukraine Via Poland

Japan's Self-Defence force has decided to provide war-torn Ukraine with bulletproof vests and other equipment to help them fight the invading Putin's Russian army. The Japan Prime Minister said, "I think that Japan can do something to support (Ukraine), such as supplying medical goods," in a press conference on Thursday.

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio hopes to deliver emergency humanitarian assistance worth $100 million in cooperation with international agencies. Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, there are difficulties in using the airports in Ukraine and hence the Japanese government will deliver the help through Poland. The aid would further be transported from neighbouring Poland to Ukraine.

Japan's SDF unit usually refrains from getting involved and supplying SDF equipment in the war between two nations. The Japanese government is probably providing military help to Ukraine to show their solidarity with the European nation and to prove their policy of being with the United States of America and other European countries.

The United States of America has already announced to provide Ukraine with equipment like antitank and surface-to-air missiles. The Swedish government, which also does not interfere in bilateral wars and refrains from supporting a party by providing equipment, has decided to provide weapons to the war-hit Ukraine.

Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

The Russian forces have attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine. The nuclear plant was set ablaze after Russian troops shelled it. The Ukrainian government informed that the fire at the plant has been put off. The security footage shows the Russian army being engaged in heavy combat at the entrance of the plant.

Providing a sigh of relief, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has informed that there is no change in radiation in the area around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant. Western countries like the United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada and other nations have condemned the attack in strong words.

The damage of the war is more than severe as the Ukrainian Ministry of External Affairs has informed that more than 160 educational institutions have been partially or fully destroyed amid war. They further claimed that the Russians have lost 9,166 military personnel.