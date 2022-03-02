Russia-Ukraine War: Joe Biden Bans US Airspace For All Russian Flights From Tonight

In retaliation to the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a ban on all Russian flights to US airspace. Addressing his first State of the Union Speech in advance, Biden also added that the US Department of Justice is assembling a dedicated task force to go after the crimes of Russian oligarchs.

"Tonight I'm announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American air space to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding additional squeeze on their economy," US President Joe Biden said.

US officials believe there will still be ways for Americans to get out of Russia if Russian flights cannot come to the US, citing train options out of the country as one possibility.

The US joins Canada and the European Union in closing off its airspace for Russian aircraft. Previously, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the entire EU would close off its airspace to Russian planes, several European countries — including Germany, France, and Italy — had already done so.

The move comes after Biden on Tuesday discussed the security situation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the half-hour-long call, Biden affirmed defence support to Kyiv. "Just had a conversation with @POTUS. The American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defense assistance to Ukraine was discussed," Zelenskyy said. "We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible. Thank you for your support!" President Zelenskyy had said in a tweet.

On the seventh day of the devastating war, Russian forces have reportedly escalated attacks on crowded urban areas, bombarding central square in Ukraine's Kharkiv. A small Ukrainian town, Borodjanka, was also hit with a Russian missile on Tuesday that tore two apartment blocks. As the situation drastically deteriorated, Zelenskyy on Tuesday called on Russia to "stop bombing" Ukrainian cities.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a war on Kyiv. The ongoing war has left at least 352 dead and over 1,600 injured in the ex-Soviet nation, Ukraine's health ministry informed.

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine held the first round of peace talks since the war began. Ukraine has said that it only wanted an "immediate ceasefire band withdrawal of Russian troops."

However, so far, there has been no final reply on the ceasefire from Russia's side as both sides have reached their respective capitals for further consultations. Meanwhile, western powers have continued to provide economic and military support to Ukraine against Russia's military invasion.

The West has also imposed heavy economic sanctions on Russia, which has paved the way to a potential financial crisis in the coming days with Russian currency witnessing a massive 20% drop against the US dollar as of Monday at noon.

