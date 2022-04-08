Russia-Ukraine War: Karavan Mall In Kharkiv Hit By Moscow's Airstrike; Rescue Ops Underway

As the brutal war in Eastern Europe continues to escalate with no signs of it subsiding anytime soon, the Karavan mall in Ukraine's Kharkiv city has been hit by a Russian airstrike on Friday. Republic Media Network has accessed a video wherein thick smoke can be seen billowing from the spot. The visuals also depicted fire-fighting teams contributing all their efforts to douse the flames. The fire spread across 2,300 square metres and was being extinguished by 18 units of equipment and 80 personnel of Ukraine's emergency team. The rescue operation is still underway by fire brigades in the area.

Earlier this week, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzianyk claimed that Russian troops are preparing to seize Kharkiv and attack Ukrainian troops in the joint forces operation zone. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine indicated in a press briefing that the prime objective for Russian forces is to prepare for the resumption of offensive operations to surround the Ukrainian troops and conquer Kharkiv. According to Motuzianyk, Russian troops have begun assembling in the western and southern military districts of the Slobozhanskyi and Donetsk operational districts.

National Aerospace University in Kharkiv attacked last week

Meanwhile, Ukraine's general staff of armed forces intelligence claimed that Russian troops were unable to encircle Kyiv and thus retreated to the east, unable to conquer Chernihiv owing to stiff resistance from Ukrainian armed forces. Earlier last week, the National Aerospace University in Kharkiv was also targeted by Russian shelling. According to Gennadiy Kopeyka, the chairman of the Kharkiv Alps Club, the educational institution hosts one of the earliest rock climbing halls in Kharkiv, which was destroyed by gunfire.

'Kharkiv is being blocked from two directions': Zelenskyy

It is significant to mention here that in a Global Mega Exclusive, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami, interviewed Ukraine's President Zelenskyy on Thursday - the 43rd day of the war. In the interview, Zelenskyy noted that the city of Kharkiv is being blocked from two directions but the situation is still under control. "There is constant combat in the city but we are holding our positions and not taking any step back," he added.

