Russia-Ukraine War: Kashmiri-Ukrainian Bride Requests PM Modi To Stop War In Ukraine

A Kashmiri-Ukrainian bride from Tral, Pulwama has requested Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put an end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The request came in between the war which started after Russian troops invaded Ukraine. The bride requested the Indian PM to provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid and further asked to provide safety to the citizens of her nation while talking to ANI.

The woman further warned India about the negative repercussions of the ongoing war and said that her country is fighting a war to save democracy. The woman broke down as she spoke about how her people are in need of help and concluded on an emotional patriotic note.

Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has entered its sixth day as Russian troops continue to invade and attack Ukraine on the order of their President, Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian Army, though smaller in number, have stood firm and are putting up stiff resistance against the Russian Armed Forces.

The visuals of Russia striking missiles over Ukraine continue to ring alarm bells. The Russians have time and again denied that they are not attacking any residents but their claim has been dismissed by the Ukrainian government, who have shared visuals wherein apartments have been struck, and residential buildings have been damaged by missiles.

The Russian forces have taken control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine. The Plant was set ablaze after Russian troops shelled it. The Ukrainian government informed that the fire at the plant has been put off. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has informed that there is no change in radiation in the area around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant.

(With inputs from ANI)