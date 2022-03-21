Russia-Ukraine War: Key Developments As Conflict Rages On For 26th Day

As the Russia Ukraine conflict has entered the 26th day of intense fighting, here are the key developments unfolding.
- In an endorsement of India's approach towards the Russia-Ukraine war, Australia acknowledged that PM Modi had used all his contacts to try and end the conflict. This comes amid disquiet in the West over India's refusal to outrightly condemn Russia's aggression and abstain from resolutions tabled on the Russia-Ukraine war in the UN Security Council as well as the UN General Assembly.
- Moscow has deployed a TOS-1 thermobaric multiple rocket launcher system. This thermobaric multiple rocket launcher system referred to as 'heavy flamethrower' by the Soviets is positioned in Eastern Ukraine to increase firepower in the ongoing war. In a video accessed by Republic TV, a TOS-1 thermobaric multiple rocket launcher system is seen firing at Ukrainian positions. A TOS-1A multiple rocket launcher was spotted on the back of a lorry south of Russia’s Belgorod, near the Ukrainian border. This was first captured on cameras installed on the Belarus-Ukraine border on February 24, the day Russia launched its attack against Ukraine.
(Ukrainian troops inspect the site following a Russian airstrike in Kyiv, Ukraine. Image: AP)
- US President Joe Biden will host a call at 11 am ET (8:30 pm IST) with president Emmanuel Macron of France, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian prime minister Mario Draghi of Italy, and British prime minister Boris Johnson to discuss the Russia Ukraine war.
- Ukraine rejected Russia's demand for Mariupol to surrender by 5 am Moscow time (2 am GMT / 10 pm ET). Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk rejected the prospects of "surrender" stating that there will be “no talk of any surrenders” and that Russia has been conveyed about the same.
- In a press briefing, Russian Col Gen Mikhail Mizintsev told the Ukrainian forces to “lay down your arms” and halt the fighting, asking the people of Mariupol to surrender immediately. The humanitarian corridors, he said, will be operational in both the eastern and western directions from 10 am Moscow time after the fighters surrendered to the Russian forces.
- At least four people were killed as Russian forces carried out intense shelling of homes and a shopping district in Kyiv, according to footage and updates by the state emergency service. The Retroville shopping centre in Podilskiy was reduced to debris and firefighters were seen rushing to the site to find the survivors.
- US president Joe Biden is expected to make a trip to the EU nation Poland this week. Biden will “impose severe and unprecedented costs on Russia” for its invasion, the White House has said in a statement. Biden will also meet with NATO allies, G7 leaders, and EU leaders in Brussels.
- China has questioned the West's weaponisation of sanctions. "History has shown time and again that instead of solving problems, imposing sanctions is like putting out fire with firewood and will only make things worse," China's Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said, adding, "the abuse of sanctions will bring catastrophic consequences for the world."
- Accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to carry out the "final solution" against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Moscow is using the famous "Nazi term" as it had previously used for its planned genocide of 6 million Jews during World War II. Zelenskyy who was speaking to Israel's Parliament on the Russian invasion also compared the current state of the Ukrainians to the genocide of Jews and further stated that it is the same situation as it was for them during WWII.
"You remember it and will never forget it for sure. But you should hear what is coming from Moscow now. They are saying the same words now: ‘final solution.’ But this time it’s about us, about the Ukrainian question", Zelenskyy said.
- Over 900 civilians have been killed in Ukraine ever since Russia announced an all-out military attack on February 24, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said. The report by OHCHR also informed that the casualties were mostly from explosives detonated by Russian forces, shelling from heavy artillery, airstrikes, and multiple-rocket systems. However, the on-ground toll is expected to be 'considerably' higher since the agency has not been able to verify or determine the death toll from severely-hit cities, including Mariupol.
- At the time when Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is providing military facilities to Russian forces in his country, Ukraine faces a high threat of an attack from Belarus on Western Ukraine, according to General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported Ukrayinska Pravda. As stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine along with several military intelligence, the threat of offensive from the Republic of Belarus is high in the Volyn direction. Asserting that Ukraine's defence forces are ready to fight back, the General Staff also stated that Belarus may soon enter the war in Ukraine from the Russian side in the coming days.
- China’s ambassador to the US has said that Beijing will not send military weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine. But China has ruled out a possibility that Beijing might not do so in the future. This comes as US President Joe Biden in a virtual call earlier warned his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that there would be "consequences" if Beijing sent arms to Russia. "There is misinformation about China providing military assistance to Russia. We reject that," China's Ambassador Qin Gang told in a televised address. "What China is doing is sending food, medicine, sleeping bags, and baby formula, not weapons and ammunition to any party," he added.
- As the energy prices were sent skyrocketing due to the Russian sanctions, Germany has agreed to a contract with Qatar for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Although the deal can take several years to come into effect.
- Turkey’s foreign minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has told the reporters in Ankara that a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is “close”. But the US ambassador to the United Nations has clarified that there is little progress to the discussions related to the ceasefire on both sides.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday announced the suspension of several political parties due to the imposition of martial law and the large-scale war waged by Russia. On March 20, Kyiv’s National Security Council ruled the immediate suspension of pro-Russian political structures in Kyiv which includes the Opposition Platform for Life, Sharij’s Party, Nashi, Opposition Bloc, Left Opposition, and others. Martial law was imposed in Ukraine following the Russian invasion. The move comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy opened the door for ‘peace talks’ with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates