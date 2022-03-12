Russia-Ukraine War: Key Developments On Day 17 Of The Ongoing Crisis

Several cities have been besieged as Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its 17th day. At the United Nations, India expressed the hope that diplomacy and discussion between Russia and Ukraine would bring the conflict to a conclusion. Meanwhile, on Thursday, discussions between Ukraine's and Russia's foreign ministries ended in a deadlock. Furthermore, US President Joe Biden warned that his country will not fight in Ukraine and that a clash between NATO and Russia will lead to World War III.

Here are the key developments so far:

According to the UK's latest Defence Intelligence report, satellite photographs suggest Russian forces are advancing closer to Kyiv, with the bulk of ground forces currently roughly 25 kilometres from the capital's centre. Artillery appears to be being fired at residential neighbourhoods. In the early hours of Saturday morning, air raid sirens could be heard in Kyiv. On Friday, Russian military bombed cities around the country, appearing to be preparing for an assault. Russian assaults have set fire to two oil stores near Kyiv, one of which is in the town of Vasylkiv, which also has a big airbase and has been a significant Russian target.

Russia has warned that armament shipments to Ukraine are now considered "legitimate targets" for the military. Sergei Ryabkov, Ukraine's deputy foreign minister, made remarks that are likely to increase concerns about a possible escalation of the conflict.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, the Russian army has sustained its worst casualties in decades. In his most recent video address to the country, Ukrainian President said that his country had reached a "strategic turning point" in the conflict, claiming that 31 Russian battalion tactical groupings had been rendered combat-incapable. He demanded that any talks with Russia start with a ceasefire, accusing the West of being too passive in peace talks and urging Russia to honour the deal to allow evacuations from Mariupol, which is under siege.

Belarus has stated that it has no plans to join Russia's invasion. Viktor Gulevich, the chief of general staff of Belarus' armed forces, claimed the country has no plans to join the conflict, but is sending five battalion tactical groups (BTGs) to its border with Ukraine on rotation to replace personnel currently stationed there. Belarus has been used as a staging ground for Russian troops, missiles, and planes.

In a proclamation issued following their conference at Versailles, EU leaders pledged to collectively rearm and become self-sufficient in food, energy, and military hardware, describing Russia's conflict as "a tectonic upheaval in European history."

On Friday, the United Nations Security Council gathered to consider Moscow's allegations that the United States is sponsoring "military biological activity" in Ukraine. Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, warned of a "uncontrolled spread of bio agents from Ukraine" across Europe. Both the US and Ukraine have emphatically denied developing biological weapons within their own countries.

The United States has warned that Russia could deploy chemical or biological weapons. Britain and the United States are concerned that Russia is preparing to unleash a chemical weapon in Ukraine, using its charges of bio-labs as a pretext. "Russia has a long record of unjustly accusing other countries of the very crimes that Russia itself is perpetrating," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

As the range of Russia's military offensive grew, three cities in Ukraine were struck by airstrikes on Friday, including two in the country's west. The raids targeted airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk, which are far from the main war zones, as well as residential structures in Dnipro, a strategically significant city.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians are still stranded and under fire in Ukrainian cities, with the situation in Mariupol being particularly dire. Russia's population has no access to electricity or mobile phone networks ten days into the siege, and water and food are running out. In a televised address, Zelenskiy announced that 7,144 people were evacuated from four Ukrainian cities on Friday, a far less amount than the two previous days. Zelenskiy accused Russia of refusing to enable civilians to leave Mariupol, and said Ukraine would attempt again on Saturday to send food and medicine.

In addition, Russian rocket attacks devastated an airfield in Vasylkiv, Kyiv region, and a mosque sheltering 80 civilians was bombarded in Mariupol on Saturday in two separate instances. Russian forces bombed a mosque in Mariupol, a southern Ukrainian port city, where more than 80 adults and children, including Turkish residents, sought refuge, according to Ukraine's foreign ministry. Ukraine has accused Russia of refusing to let residents leave Mariupol, where a blockade has left hundreds of thousands stuck. Ukraine has been accused by Russia of failing to evacuate citizens. "The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders. More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey," the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a tweet.

