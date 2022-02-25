Last Updated:

'MEA in constant touch' | Russia-Ukraine War: Kiren Rijiju Reached Out By North-Eastern Students Stranded In Ukraine

Several students from India's North-Eastern regions continue to remain stranded in Ukraine creating serious concerns over their return to the country

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Kiren Rijiju

IMAGE: PTI/AP


While Russia continues to advance its military attack on Ukraine, several students from India's North-Eastern regions continue to remain stranded in the war zone. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday informed about receiving requests from several North-Eastern students from India who are stranded in Ukraine. 

Taking to his official Koo handle, Rijiju further assured that the PM Modi-led central government is ensuring the safety of every Indian including North-Eastern students in Ukraine. He further said that the Ministry of External Affairs in coordination with the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in constant touch with the students. 

North-Eastern students stranded in Ukraine 

This came shortly after Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also made an appeal to the External Affairs Ministry seeking its intervention for ensuring the safe return of around 10 students from the North-Eastern state stranded in Ukraine following the military confrontation with Russia. 

The students who are studying undergraduate studies at the Zaporizhzhia State Medical University remain in constant contact with their family members A student has reportedly told his family that tickets purchased for flights to return to India have been cancelled, reported PTI

Apart from that, close to almost 100 students from Assam are also stranded followed by students from Sikkim in the nation. In this regard, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has also informed that the state government is in touch with the students and said that the students from Assam will be soon airlifted.

This comes at a time when multiple appeals have been made by the chief ministers of States including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, and Jharkhand for ensuring the safety and return of Indian students stranded in the war-hit country. Earlier, an Air India plan also took off for Kyiv in Ukraine on Thursday morning but had to make a comeback due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace. 

Tags: Kiren Rijiju, India, Ukraine
First Published:
