Russia-Ukraine War: Korean Air Suspends Passenger Flights To Russia Until End Of April

Korean Air Lines Co., the flag carrier of South Korea, announced on March 15 that it will ban flights to Russia until the end of April, citing safety concerns in the wake of Moscow's escalating invasion of Ukraine. Korean Air has announced that passenger flights to Moscow and Vladivostok, as well as cargo flights to Europe via Moscow, will be temporarily halted until the end of the month, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Some flights from Incheon to Europe and the United States will take a diversion to avoid Russian and Ukrainian airspace, according to the report. Further, routes to London, Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, Boston, and Toronto are all affected. According to the firm, flights to the cities will take up to three hours long.

Moreover, Air Busan Co., a budget carrier subsidiary of Asiana Airlines Inc., announced on Tuesday that it will cancel six flights on the Incheon-Vladivostok route from March 19 to April 15 amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Further, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, London, Paris, Washington, and Toronto are among the destinations that may be impacted, according to Yonhap.

Russia-Ukraine war

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its 21st day, a top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed the war was at a fork in the road, with either an agreement or a new offensive from Russia. Meanwhile, a representative for Russia's defence ministry said that Ukraine's southern Kherson region was now entirely under Russian control.

On the other side, President Zelenskyy of Ukraine recently urged Russian forces to surrender rather than face the "shame" of continuing the conflict. He described the conflict as a "nightmare," claiming that Russia had lost more men in Ukraine than in the two Chechen conflicts combined.

(With agency inputs)

Image: Unsplash