Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin Confirms Ground Forces Have Reached Ukraine

As missiles continue to rain down across Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry has now confirmed that its ground forces have also begun to move into Ukraine. According to reports, Russian tanks and troops have covered the borders of Ukraine from different directions soon after Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine on Thursday. Russia’s Defense Ministry also claimed that the military has destroyed over 83 Ukrainian military facilities, including 11 airbases.

Following day 1 of fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war, the Russian Defence Ministry has informed that its ground forces moved into the war-ridden country from Crimea. This was the first confirmation from Moscow regarding the movement of its ground forces. Earlier Russia only said that it unleashed airstrikes on Ukrainian airbases and other military facilities. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian military statement claimed that between 30,000 and 60,000 Russian troops were currently involved in the fighting.

Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov in a major revelation confirmed the Russian ground troops' movement into Ukraine. Konashenkov said that the troops moved into the city of Kherson, which is situated northwest of Crimea. It is noteworthy that Kherson sits on a reservoir providing the bulk of freshwater for Crimea until Ukraine cut it off with a dam in 2017 in response to Moscow's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula. Konashenkov informed that the move into the city by the Russian troops have allowed the resumption of water supply to Crimea.

137 Ukrainians die on day one of war as Russia invades Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that a total of 137 Ukrainians died on Thursday due to attacks from Russia. "Today we have lost 137 of our heroes, our citizens. Military and civilian," Zelensky said in a video address, adding that another 316 people had been injured. Ukraine also said that it lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site after a fierce battle with Russian troops. Chernobyl was the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986, which has now been seized by Russia. Meanwhile, the White House Press Secretary later said that staff at Chernobyl nuclear plant are being 'held hostage' by Russian troops post-seizure.

Russia-Ukraine war

On Thursday, February 24, Russia launched attacks on major cities and airports across Ukraine, shelling more than a dozen cities and towns, including outside of Kyiv. Russian troops at once moved across the Ukrainian border in multiple regions. They then landed in the port city of Odessa in the south and crossed the eastern border into Kharkiv, the second-largest city. The troops were then reported moving into an area north of Kyiv, advancing on Chernihiv, about 80 miles away.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has declared martial law, meaning that the military takes temporary control, and has further cut diplomatic ties with Russia. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has repeatedly appealed to President Vladimir Putin to stop the military operation in Ukraine and said, "The present military offensive in Ukraine is wrong. It is against the UN Charter. It is unacceptable but it is not irreversible". It is to be noted that India's stand on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis is neutral and the country hopes for a peaceful solution to the conflict.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP