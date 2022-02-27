Russia-Ukraine War: 'Kremlin Ready To Talk To Kyiv,' Putin Assures Israeli PM Bennett

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett over the phone and assured him that he remains open to talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, but informed him that the Ukrainian President has shown "inconsistency" on the matter, reported Sputnik. Meanwhile, Ukraine has also agreed to hold talks with Russia in Belarus stated Russian state media.

Russia Ukraine War: Putin assures Naftali Bennett Russia ready to talk to Ukraine

While speaking to Bennett on a phone call, Putin said, "It was noted that the Russian delegation is situated in the Belarusian city of Gomel and is ready for negotiations with representatives from Kyiv, who, showing inconsistency, have not yet taken advantage of this opportunity," the Kremlin said in a summary of the phone call.

In turn, Naftali Bennett offered Israel's services as an intermediary in order to suspend hostilities, "it added. The talks between the two leaders happened mainly to discuss the ongoing war.

Russia attacks Ukraine: Zeleneskyy asks Israeli govt to mediate the crisis

On the other hand, the Ukrainian President spoke with Bennett on Friday, urging him to mediate the crisis. Later, the Ukrainian envoy to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, confirmed that Tel Aviv has made a mediation request and Kyiv replied, "Israel is the only democratic state in the world that has great relations with both Ukraine and Russia." Korniychuk said, "They didn't say no. They are trying to figure out where they are in this chess game," reported Sputnik. The Kremlin called on the Israeli ambassador to Russia, Alexander Ben Zvi, and asked Israel's position on Russia's military operation against neighbouring Ukraine, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov reportedly asked why Israel was showing support for "neo-Nazis" in Ukraine.

It is worth mentioning here that Israel's Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, slammed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling it an "attack on Ukraine" and "a serious violation of the international order". Lapid said, "Israel condemns that attack and is ready and prepared to offer humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian citizens". The minister said that Tel Aviv shares a good rapport with both Kyiv and Moscow and mentioned that Israel's main priority is the safety and security of the thousands of Israelis and hundreds of thousands of Jews living in both countries.

