Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin Says Biden 'no One To Decide' If Putin Should Remain In Power

Dismissing Joe Biden's remark on the Russian leadership, President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the US President was no one to decide on the matter and the contention is Moscow's internal matter. While the White House clarified that Biden's comment was not a 'call for regime change', the Russian administration snubbed the concern and deemed it as an internal matter.

Since the Kremlin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the White House has stepped up direct attacks on Putin and his motives, to an extent where Biden labelled the former as 'war criminal' and 'murderous dictator'. On the pretext of 'putting Ukraine's military infrastructure out of operation', Russia has continued justifying the war on Kyiv.

In a press briefing, Peskov rejected Biden's statement that Putin cannot remain in power (in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war) and said that the decision should be based on people of the Russian Federation.

'For God's sake, this man (Putin) cannot remain in power': Joe Biden in Poland

"This is not to be decided by Mr Biden," the Kremlin spokesperson was quoted by ANI as saying. "It should only be a choice of the people of the Russian Federation," he added.

It may be noted that while speaking at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Biden concluded his speech by saying, "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power."

Subsequently, the White House issued clarifying remarks stating, "The President's point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region. He was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change." He has also said that the incumbent Russian President has 'strangled democracy' while lying in a bid to justify the war on Ukraine. The White House noted that the remark was not a part of the US President's prepared remarks in the speech.

"It is nothing less than a direct challenge to the rules-based international order established since the end of World War II, and it threatens to return to decades of war that ravaged Europe before the international rule-based order was put in place. We cannot go back to that. We cannot," Biden had said.

Slamming Putin for condemning NATO, Biden, in Warsaw, accused Putin of lying on the pretext of 'demilitarising' and 'de-nazify-ing' Ukraine.

In historic significance, the US President made the aforesaid remarks at Poland, the country where the Warsaw Pact was signed in 1955 to delimit the eastern European bloc into Soviet Union's alliance.