Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin Says Face-to-face Negotiations Vital, No Progress Made Yet

In a key development, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will resume face-to-face negotiations in Turkey this week, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated. He added that it is important to hold physical talks as no progress has been made in the negotiations held so far.

Noting that no substantial achievements or breakthroughs have been made in the talks so far, the Kremlin spokesperson also said there are no plans for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy after talks in Istanbul.

"The delegation is leaving for Turkey today. We expect that theoretically, this may happen tomorrow," he added. In general, he said that "face-to-face meetings allow for conducting talks in a more focused, tighter and meaningful way," TASS reported.

Ukraine's priorities will be 'sovereignty & territorial integrity': Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, said that Ukraine’s priorities in the next round of talks will be “sovereignty and territorial integrity". A Kyiv delegate asserted that the next round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations will likely take place on Tuesday at 10:00 am (local time) in Istanbul.

"We are looking for peace, really, without delay,” he said. “There is an opportunity and a need for a face-to-face meeting in Turkey. This is not bad. Let’s see the outcome.”



This week, he said, “I will continue to appeal to the parliaments of other countries” to remind them of the dire situation in besieged cities like Mariupol.

Zelenskyy thanked Ukraine’s troops, who he said, “are holding back the occupiers, and in some areas, they are even taking steps forward. Well done.”

Speaking to Russian journalists on Sunday, Zelenskyy asserted that his administration would consider declaring neutrality and offering security guarantees to Russia that would include keeping the war-hit country nuclear-free.

He further added that issue of neutrality – and agreeing to stay out of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) – should be put to Ukrainian voters in a referendum after Russian forces withdraw. He said that a vote could take place within a few months once Russian troops leave.