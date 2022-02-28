Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin Says Kyiv Residents May Leave Via Safe Corridor If They Want

Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Russia's defence ministry spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov has announced that residents and ordinary citizens will be allowed to take the highway leading to Vasylkiv, situated on the southwest side of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, to protect themselves. As the Russian offensive continues in Ukraine, the Ukrainians are putting up stiff resistance against the Russian Army in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv to protect their homeland.

Spokesperson of Russian Army Maj Gen Konashenkov alleged Ukraine of deploying military equipment while using residents and civilians as human shields; the alleged comment is yet to be verified. Since the start of the war, the Russian Army has claimed that they are not targetting any civilians or populated areas but on-ground reports suggest otherwise. Several visuals, including those accessed by Republic, show broken hospitals, buildings and towers targetted by missiles.

A building on Košice Street 7-A was hit by a Russian missile and had caused casualties to ordinary citizens, Kyiv Mayor informed while posting a video on his social media handle. According to the Mayor, three people are injured and one is in critical condition. He further informed that ambulances reached the spot of the incident immediately and all emergency services are working to help the people.

Russian troops take control of the nuclear plant, Moscow claims

In the recent announcement, the Russian General announced the newly captured lands of the Russian troops. The spokesperson said that they have taken over control of the area around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the south, though they claimed that the nuclear plant has not been disturbed.

A natural gas pipeline was blown up by the Russian forces on Sunday (February 27) morning. An oil terminal was attacked by a Russian missile just on the borders of Kyiv which released toxic chemicals into the air. Residents around the area have been advised to shut their doors and windows to be safe from the toxicity while many have run into basements to protect themselves. Kyiv will be under strict curfew until Monday.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has entered the fifth day, Ukrainian Interior Ministry on Monday said 352 civilians have died in the Russian invasion including 14 children and 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been injured.