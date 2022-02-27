Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin Says Kyiv's Forces 'laid Down Arms & Surrendered' In Kharkiv

Amid Russia's offensive in Ukraine, the Kremlin's Defence Ministry released a press statement, enumerating the specifics of the ongoing four-day-long violent clash from both sides. While analysts say that Russia has emanated no reasons to show that Vladimir Putin's troops will withdraw from Kyiv, others have said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian servicemen are putting forth a fierce resistance force against the Russians.

In the official statement, Russia claimed to have hit 975 objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine while stating that the Russian Federation on February 26 'launched another strike with long-range precision weapons using air-and sea-based cruise missiles against Ukraine's military infrastructure'.

"Among them: 23 command posts and communication centres of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 3 radar posts, 31 S-300, Buk M-1 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, 48 radar stations. Downed: 8 combat aircraft, 7 helicopters, 11 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2 Tochka-U tactical missiles," Russia informed in its statement.

Ukrainian Army 'laid down arms & surrendered' in Kharkiv: Russia

The press release has detailed Ukraine's losses, "223 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 28 aircraft (on the ground), 39 multiple rocket launchers, 86 field artillery mounts and mortars, 143 units of special military vehicles were destroyed."

"Over the past 24 hours, the troops of Luhansk People's Republic, with fire support from the Russian Armed Forces, carried out successful offensive operations and took control over Novoakhtyrka, Smolyaninovo, Stanichno-Luhanskoe settlements. The depth of advance deep into the defence since the beginning of the offensive operation is 52 km," it read

The grouping of troops of Donetsk People's Republic continued the offensive in the direction of Petrovskoe, advancing another 12 kilometres. Pavlopol and Pischevik were taken under control, it added.

The Kremlin also claimed Kherson and Berdyansk's cities were blocked by them while Genichevsk city and Chernobaevka airfield near Kherson were taken under control.

"During the conduct of the special military operation, the process of mass refusal of Ukrainian military personnel to continue hostilities continues," Russia stated.

In the Kharkiv region, the 302nd anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, equipped with Buk M-1 air defence systems, voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered, the Russian press release mentioned while stating that "47 Ukrainian servicemen, who were detained by Putin's men, are being treated with respect and assistance." After filling in the documents, they will be sent to their families, the Kremlin informed.

'Russian Federation do not strike cities & town but save lives of civilians'

Further, the press release stated that Ukrainian nationalists attacked 'residential areas of Sartana settlement in Mariupol suburbs and at school in Mariupol city with MLRS Grad.

"As a result, there is the destruction of residential buildings and there are casualties among the civilian population. Russian Defence Ministry warned that Ukrainian nationalists were preparing such provocations," it added.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation do not strike cities and towns, they take all measures to save the lives of civilians," it read.

'Russia hits 975 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure'

