Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin Says No Plans For Phone Talks Between Putin & Joe Biden Yet

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, on Friday, informed reporters that there are no plans for new telephonic conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and POTUS Joe Biden regarding the situation around Ukraine so far. However, the Kremlin spokesperson noted that such dialogue could be a good opportunity to bring their position to the speakers and explain the essence of the special military operation in the former Soviet country.

According to TASS, Kremlin spokesperson said, "There are no plans for such conversation now. At present, our interlocutors can be hardly named partners..."

Russia-Ukraine War

It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian and US leaders held phone talks earlier on February 12. On February 24, President Putin, in a televised address, said that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbas he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the citizens of the country are currently fighting for their sovereignty with all their might. On Friday, as the war transcends into its 9th day, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed that Russia has lost 9,000 troops since the invasion started a week ago.

On the 9th day of its invasion, Russia intensified its attacks as they fired at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is one of the 10 largest NPPs in the world. After the fierce battle, Russia fired at the Zaporizhzhia NPP to take control of the crucial energy-producing city. Security footage from the plant's main gate showed Russian troops engaged in active combat at the entrance of the site.

The footage showed a fire in one of the plant's administrative buildings. The agency informed that the ZNPP power units remain intact and unit 1's reactor compartment auxiliary buildings have been damaged, which does not affect the safety of the unit. The Ukrainian state nuclear company have said that three Ukrainian troops were killed and two were wounded in the Russian shelling at the Nuclear Power Plant.

After the attack on ZNPP, President Zelenskyy asserted that there is an urgent need of strengthening the forces. In a statement, he noted that strengthening of the air force and military aircraft was needed specifically to allow Ukraine to defend itself against the Russians.