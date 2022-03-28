Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Accuses Moscow Of 'irresponsible' Acts Near Chernobyl Power Plant

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Sunday raised concerns over Russia’s “irresponsible” actions around the captured Chernobyl nuclear power plant that, according to her, could send radiation across most of Europe. Taking to social media channels, Vereshchuk said that Russian forces continue to militarise the Chernobyl exclusion zone. She said that militarization poses a “very serious risk” that insulation structures could be damaged at Chernobyl’s fourth unit after the 1986 disaster.

Ukrainian Deputy PM said, “This poses a very serious risk of damaging the insulation structures built over the station’s fourth unit after its 1986 explosion.”

“Such damage will inevitably lead to the entry into the atmosphere of a significant amount of radioactive dust and contaminate not only Ukraine but also other European countries,” she added.

Vereshcuk went on to claim that the Russian forces which have occupied the Chernobyl nuclear power plant “ignored these threats, continuing to transport and store a significant amount of ammunition in the immediate vicinity of the nuclear power plant” and through the city of Pripyat. She said, “Russian occupiers transport tens of tons of rockets, shells and mortar ammunition every day. Hundreds of tons of ammunition are being stored in the neighbouring city of Pripyat Chernobyl, which is also a short distance from the nuclear power plant.”

Ukraine’s Deputy PM says fires started in Chernobyl’s exclusion zone

Additionally, Ukrainian deputy PM noted the dangers of Russia’s usage of “old and substandard ammunition” that “increases the risk of their detonation even during loading and transportation”. Further, Vereshcuk claimed that significant fires had started in the exclusion zone and cautioned against the “very serious consequences” of the same. She said, “As a result of combustion, radionuclides are released into the atmosphere, which the wind can carry over long distances, which threatens radiation not only in Ukraine but also in other European countries. Loss of control over the exclusion zone and the inability to fully extinguish the fire could threaten radiation facilities in the area.”

“In the context of nuclear security, the irresponsible and unprofessional actions of the Russian military pose a very serious threat not only to Ukraine but also to hundreds of millions of Europeans,” the Ukrainian Deputy PM added while calling on the UN security council to “take immediate measures to demilitarise the Chernobyl exclusion zone and establish a special UN mission” to prevent another disaster at Chernobyl after 1986.

Image: AP