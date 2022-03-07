Russia Ukraine War: Kyiv Argues On Russian 'genocide' Claim, Asks For Justification In ICJ

After Russia decided not to take part in an International Court of Justice case brought in the Hague by Ukraine for alleged ‘genocide’ against its civilians, International Court of Justice President Joan Donoghue expressed regret for its non-appearance in the oral proceedings. The ICJ started hearing Ukraine’s application in hybrid format seeking immediate suspension of the military action by Russia on the civilians. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is the world’s principal judicial organ of the United Nations established in 1945 by the Charter of UN to hear the pleas and settle them in accordance with international law.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia's 'special military action' is needed to 'protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide'. In response, at ICJ, Ukraine argued on the genocide claim of Russia and asked to provide legal justification for the invasion.

“Public hearings in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation) started on Monday 7 [and will continue to] Tuesday 8 March 2022, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court. The hearings will be devoted to the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by Ukraine,” The International Court of Justice informed in a release.

Ukraine accuses Russia of international law breach

Speaking at the ICJ on Sunday, the Ukrainian representative said, "We are in this building called the peace palace while my country faces aggression. We see the aggression of Russian bombs and missiles. Millions of people are in imminent danger. Russia’s assault on Ukraine has resulted in 1.5M people fleeing from the country and many more are internally displaced.”

He went on to add to the bench of judges that will deliberate a verdict, "We can no longer provide state services to our citizens including medical services. This is not the first time we have experienced Russia’s disrespect for international law firsthand. Now the world understands Russia’s disrespect and hates for humanity.”

While Ukraine accused Russia of war crimes, and bombing civilians calling the action a genocide and its military intervention illegal in the sovereign state, the non-participation of Moscow did not prevent the case from moving ahead. As the case was being heard, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the UN International Court of Justice “must immediately order Russia to end the war in Ukraine.” Members of the Court attended the oral proceedings in person in the Great Hall of Justice while others participated remotely by video link as Ukraine presented its argument about Russian assaults on its territory.