Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Asks Citizens To Make Molotov Cocktails To Neutralise Occupier

Ukraine's defence ministry has urged its citizens to report movements of Russian military equipment and to make Molotov cocktails, also called bottle bombs, to 'neutralise the occupier' as Russian troops move through a northern district of Kyiv.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already called on citizens to take up arms and join the fight. According to the country's Armed forces, people with ID can join and will be given weapons to fight Russian troops.

Russia presses invasion to outskirts of the Ukrainian capital

The Putin administration pressed its invasion to the outskirts of the capital Kyiv on Friday following airstrikes on cities and Ukrainian military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. Explosions were reported before dawn in the capital city and gunfire was reported in the city centre amid Ukraine's president plead for international help to fight back Russia that could topple the elected government, cause massive casualties and impact the global economy.

The invasion, which the US has warned for weeks, amounts to the largest ground war in Europe since World War II. Early on Friday, air raids sirens were sounded in Kyiv, forcing people to move to bunkers and makeshift basement shelters.

Russia launched an offensive on Thursday with a series of missile strikes on cities and military bases, followed by a ground assault that rolled forces in from several areas in the east; from Belarus to the north and from the southern region of Crimea.

Russia said that it is not targeting cities, but the Republic Media Network team on the ground saw the destruction in civilian areas and Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko also informed that a multistorey residential apartment was hit in which civilians lost their lives.

President Zelenskyy said that 137 Ukrainian troops, including 10 military officers, have been killed. One of his advisers also informed that 400 Russian forces had died.

Image: AP/Shutterstock