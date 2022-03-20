Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Authorities Say 228 People Have Died In Invasion Since Feb 24

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Kyiv officials have said that 228 people including four children have been killed in the city since the invasion began in late February, Kyiv Independent reported citing the city council. Additionally, in Russia’s all-out attack on Ukraine, over 900 citizens including 16 children have been wounded in the Ukrainian capital. About 40 houses, six schools, and four kindergartens were also destroyed in the attacks.

Earlier, Ukraine’s foreign affairs ministry had reported that around 14,400 Russian personnel were killed by Kyiv as of Saturday. Amond other losses claimed by Ukraine, Russia is now short of 95 aircraft, 115 helicopters, 466 tanks, 60 cisterns, 1,470 armoured vehicles of different types, 213 artillery pieces, three vessels, 44 anti-aircraft warfare systems, as of March 19.

Information on Russian invasion



Russia announced its so-called ‘special’ operation into Ukraine on February 24 saying that it would ‘demilitarise’ and ‘denazify’ the neighbouring nation. However, a massive military offensive was launched into Ukraine, with the Russia-Ukraine war now entering the 25th day. With tragedy continuing to unfold, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for “direct talks” with Russia in order to halt any more destruction.

In the most recent address to the nation, Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine’s stance of not backing down in the face of Russia’s military aggression. He also said that Ukrainians are not scared of the forces invading the nation. "I want everyone to hear me now, especially I want them to hear me in Moscow. It’s time to meet, time to talk, time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine, or else Russia will face such losses that several generations will not be enough for it to rise back up," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy’s adviser said talks with Moscow to last ‘several weeks’

He added, “War must be stopped. The Ukrainian proposal is on the table”. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said that the peace talks with Russia may last "several weeks" even though there were indications that Moscow’s position has evolved to being more "adequate." Podolyak has also noted that Russia-Ukraine peace talks might last longer pertaining to the range of unresolved issues between both sides.

Image: AP

