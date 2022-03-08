Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Claims Belarus Preparing Forces To Aid Russia

As the Russia-Ukraine war continued for the 13th day, Ukrainian General Staff has announced on Facebook that Belarus has conducted partial regrouping of its ground and special forces. The Ukrainian General Staff informed that there are indications that the military and political leadership of Belarus might be ready to involve their armed forces in the hostilities against Ukraine. The statement by the Ukrainian General Staff comes at a time when Russia is relentlessly bombing Ukrainian cities.

In the Facebook post, the Ukrainian General Staff announced that Belarus was conducting partial regrouping of its armed forces, particularly in the Brest region and Oleksandrivka region. The armed forces units of these regions have been deployed to a higher level of combat readiness. Ukraine's General Staff, however, added that the psychological condition and morale of the Belarus troops is "extremely low."

The General Staff of Ukraine claimed that the security personnel of Belarus know about the future actions and they do not wish to get involved in the Russian fight. Notably, peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations have also been taking place in Belarus. The third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on March 7 but yielded no conclusive results.

Russia-Ukraine War

The Ukrainian General Staff in the post on Facebook said that Russian military action against Ukraine with the support of aircraft and the use of high precision weapons continues. It informed that the Russian soldiers were making efforts to capture Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Mariupol, Mykolayiv and were reaching the borders of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Moreover, the Ukrainian General Staff claimed that Russia's attempt in Troiiske was unsuccessful as they continue to make efforts to capture Mariupol. According to the General Staff, the Russian soldiers carried out an offensive in the direction of Ternivka and Moscow's troops suffered significant losses and returned to Kapustyne, Balovne, and Novomatviyivske.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on its Facebook account informed that so far, the Russian side had lost nearly 12,000 soldiers, 303 tanks, 120 artillery systems, 27 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 48 aircraft, and 80 helicopters. Further, the Russian troops lost 60 fuel tanks, 474 vehicles and seven unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level.

(Image: AP)