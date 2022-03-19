Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Claims Mercenaries Deserting The Kremlin's Forces

As the Russia-Ukraine war heads towards its fourth week, mercenaries hired by Moscow are rapidly deserting the invading forces owing to "low level of moral and psychological" conditions, Kyiv claimed in a statement on Saturday, March 19. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have also continued to stage a strong defence against Russian troops, inflicting heavy damage to columns of equipment of the occupiers, the statement added.

Noting the latest developments in the 24-days-long running war, the government of Ukraine informed that the situation and nature of Russian aggression have not changed "significantly" during the last days.

"The low level of the moral and psychological condition of the personnel leads to an increase in the number of cases of desertion and refusals of servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation to take part in the war against Ukraine," Kyiv said. "The Armed Forces of Ukraine and other units of the Defense Forces continued to strike at groups of enemy troops trying to hold the captured frontiers," it added.

Kyiv also hailed the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people against the Russian attack, further praising the relentless efforts of surgeons and medical staff who are involved in the reception and treatment of wounded soldiers. In a show of humanity, the statement added, the hospitals in the Belarusian city of Gomel are treating wounded Russian invaders, who are later transported from Ukraine. "A high death rate is recorded among the severely wounded Russian invaders," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed several columns of equipment of the occupiers in Mykolayiv and Sumy regions, "the losses of the enemy are currently being clarified," Kyiv said. In addition, Ukrainian Armed Forces also killed the commander of the 8th All-Military Army of the Southern Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev.

Russia facing unfavourable 'personal losses': UK

The statement by Kyiv came days after, British intelligence indicated that Russia was redeploying forces far from "its Eastern Military District, Pacific Fleet and Armenia." In addition, Moscow was also allegedly in touch with "private military companies, Syrians and other mercenaries" aiming to inflict maximum damage on Ukrainians. The UK officials also flagged that Russian invading forces are facing unfavourable challenges, including the condition of Ukrainian soil and "personal losses" among many.

“Russia is increasingly seeking to generate additional troops to bolster and replace its personnel losses. It is likely Russia is struggling to conduct offensive operations in the face of sustained Ukrainian resistance,” the report said.

Russia-Ukraine war

The developments come amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that has killed thousands in the ex-Soviet nation and displaced nearly 2 million from February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin has, however, on numerous occasions, claimed that Russia does not pose a threat to Ukrainian territories and the "special military operation" is aimed to demilitarise the country.

Nevertheless, on-ground Russian army invading Ukraine has shelled innumerable civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and residential buildings. The Russian forces also seized strategic cities like Kherson, Chernobyl, and Zaporizhzhya NPP and have continued to march towards the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv as relentless bombings continued in Mariupol.

(Image: AP)