Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Claims Moscow Used Vacuum Bomb Amid Invasion; Video Surfaces

Despite being banned in Geneva Convention, the Ukrainian ambassador to US, Oksana Markarova had told the reporters that Russia had used a thermobaric weapon, known as a vacuum bomb, in its invasion of Kyiv. Now, Ukrainian media reports that the video allegedly shows the Russian army dropping the lethal bomb.

Even Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch had said that Russian forces appeared to have used widely banned cluster munitions. Amnesty had even accused the Russian army of attacking a preschool in northeastern Ukraine while civilians took shelter inside. Markarova reportedly said after a meeting with lawmakers, "They used the vacuum bomb today...The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large."

What is a vacuum bomb?

The banned lethal weapon, the vacuum bomb is a thermobaric weapon that sucks oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion. It is also known for producing a longer blast wave than a conventional explosive and is capable of vaporizing human bodies. But, earlier, CNN had reported that one of its teams had spotted a Russian thermobaric multiple rocket launcher near the Ukrainian border early on Saturday afternoon.

Questioned about the reports, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "If that were true, it would potentially be a war crime". It is to note that reports about vacuum bombs came in the backdrop of the International Criminal Court (ICJ) agreeing to proceed with an investigation into the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in a statement about Russian shelling on 'peaceful' cities, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said, "Varvarian shelling with rockets and Russian Federation of peaceful cities is evidence that they are unable to fight more with armed Ukrainians. Only with peace, like the last cowards."

"This is a war crime. Its direct performers and organizers are destined to carry the rest of their existence to carry the killer's goods and hide. A tribunal awaits them," he added.

Image: AP