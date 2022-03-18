Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Claims Russian Forces Abducted Mayor Of Velykoburlutska

In a recent development to the Russia-Ukraine war, a Ukrainian official claimed that Russia has abducted another Ukrainian mayor from a town in the northeastern region of the war-torn nation. According to Oleh Syniehubov, the head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Russian soldiers have kidnapped Viktor Tereshchenko, mayor of Velykoburlutska. On Thursday, Syniehubov asserted that Russia has "kidnapped" the mayor from his workplace, CNN reported.

In a video message, Syniehubov said, “We have news today that (the Russians) captured the head of the Velykoburlutska community, Viktor Nikolaevich Tereshchenko," CNN reported. He added, “Victor Nikolaevich was kidnapped simply from his workplace and taken to the local police station. They are holding him and will not release him.”

Syniehubov went on to say that the community condemns the conduct and that he is trying to liberate the community head as quickly as possible, according to the CNN report. He stated, "Our occupied territories will be ours again soon."

Despite the fact that Russian soldiers have not occupied Kharkiv, Syniehubov said that they have continued to instil terror over the civilian population, "in particular against the heads of territorial communities of Kharkiv region today".

Ukraine claims Russian forces kidnapped a number of mayors

Furthermore, since the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24, Ukraine has claimed that Russian forces have kidnapped a number of mayors. The latest incident has been recorded on March 16, when Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russian soldiers had kidnapped Skadovsk Mayor Oleksandr Yakovlyev and his deputy Yurii Palyukh.

According to media reports, Kuleba had described the abduction as a battle against "democracy," as Russian troops continue to target democratically elected officials in the conflict-torn nation. The mayors of Melitlopol and Dniprorudne in Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, were previously abducted by the Kremlin's troops.

In addition to this, on March 11, Russian forces allegedly captured Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, in southern Ukraine, and placed a "plastic bag on his head." Further, Fedorov was released as part of a prisoner swap with Russian forces.

The mayor of #Melitopol Ivan Fedorov was kidnapped, said Anton Gerashchenko



According to him, Fyodorov refused to cooperate with the Russian military occupying the city. He was detained at the city crisis center, where he was in charge of the city's life support. pic.twitter.com/mCzfCzDWzQ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 11, 2022

Meanwhile, as per the regional prosecutor's office, the violence in Ukraine raged on, with Russian soldiers shelling the village of Merefa near Kharkiv, killing nearly 21 people and injuring another 25.

(Image: AP)