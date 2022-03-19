Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Claims Russian Troops Receiving Treatment In Belarus' Gomel

As Russian military aggression in Ukraine continued for the 24th day, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, in the Facebook post, has claimed that the armed forces of Moscow continue to suffer losses. According to the Ministry, the dead and the injured Russian soldiers are being sent and the treatment of wounded troops is being carried out in Gomel, Belarus. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that surgeons are working round the clock to treat the Russian soldiers who have been injured in the ongoing war.

According to the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, Belarusian citizens awaiting surgery have either had their appointments cancelled or postponed for an indefinite time. It claimed that based on the major losses suffered by the Russian armed forces, there is a possibility that the Russian military and its leadership in Moscow will decide to make changes to the existing law and start mobilisation.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that about 14,200 Russian troops have been killed since February 24 when Russia launched its military offensive. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Ukraine Armed forces and other units of the Defense Forces continued to target Russian troops which tried to keep control of the occupied borders.

In the Ukrainian armed forces attack, 12 air targets of Russia were affected by the Zenit missile forces. In addition, the commander of the 8th military army of the Southern Military District of the Lieutenant-General Andriy Mordvichev of Russia has also been destroyed, according to Ukraine.

Ukraine claims Russian equipment destroyed in Mykolaiv & Sumy

Furthermore, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that their soldiers destroyed Russian equipment in the Mykolaiv and Sumy regions. Meanwhile, missiles and shelling hit Kyiv; Russian missiles also struck an aircraft repair installation at an airport outside Lviv which is in close proximity to the border with Poland, according to AP.

One person has reportedly died in the Lviv attack. Furthermore, Ukraine has claimed that it had shot down two of six missiles launched in the attack from the Black Sea. The attack in the morning was closest to Lviv which has become a crossway for people fleeing from other regions of Ukraine and people working to deliver aid or joining the forces in defending the country, as per the AP report.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP/@oleksiireznikov/Twitter)