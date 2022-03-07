Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Claims Ukrainian Marine Forces Hit Russian Ship Near Odesa

The Russia-Ukraine war continues on the twelfth day and Ukrainians are still resisting the Russian forces. General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced that the Ukrainian Marine Corps forces struck an enemy ship today, March 7, 2022, while protecting the Odesa region. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the Russian forces would bombard Odesa.

Сьогодні, 07 березня 2022 року, підрозділи морської піхоти Військово-Морських Сил ЗС України, що захищають Одещину вразили ворожий корабель.

Odesa is a historic Black Sea port city with a population of almost one million people. Russian troops launched missile strikes in Odesa Oblast, targeting its infrastructure. The Ukrainian authorities suggest that the majority of civilians trapped in the city are sleeping underground to avoid near-constant shelling by encircling Russian forces, which have cut off food, water, power, and heating supplies.

11,000 Russian troops have died

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian armed forces' general staff announced on Sunday that more than 11,000 Russian troops have died since Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated on Facebook that the intensity of war has temporarily reduced due to the enemy's heavy losses. He further stated that Russian invaders are attempting to focus on a new series of attacks.

Reznikov stated that they use every minute to strengthen their defence and efforts are made 24 hours a day, seven days a week to meet the demands of their defenders. He claimed that over 140 thousand Ukrainians, the majority of them were men, returned from Europe to fight for their country and also said that the entire world is witnessing the Ukrainian people's fight for their homeland. Over 20,000 people have signed petitions to come to Ukraine and defend it from the Russians on the Ukrainian front.

'Ukrainian people have a completely different internal motivation'

He went on to say that the Russians don't know what self-organization is, or what true trust between power and civilians means in Russia as for decades, they have been undermining people's freedom and dignity in order to create a populace that is obedient. He further stated that It is true that the Russian forces are more in number and they have complete control over the seas and the air but the Ukrainian people have a completely different internal motivation.

Image: AP