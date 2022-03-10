Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Claims Upto 12,000 Russian Troops Have Been Killed In Ukraine

Around 12,000 Russian troops may have been killed in the first two weeks of the ongoing Russia-Kyiv war, Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed on Wednesday. According to data accessed by the Kyiv Independent, Ukraine has also destroyed nearly 49 Russian planes and 81 helicopters. In addition, Kyiv also estimated that it has destroyed 335 Russian tanks and 1,105 armoured personnel carriers. Further, Ukrainian forces also destructed 56 MLRS and 29 Russian anti-aircraft warfare devices.

Estimates of Russia's losses as of March 10

These are the estimates of Russia's losses as of March 10, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/7BUHJDJ9eJ — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 10, 2022

In contrast to the above figures, the US has estimated that between 5,000 and 6,000 Russian troops may have been killed as the harrowing war entered its third week. An official, under conditions of anonymity, told CBS News that the number of casualties has remained "very, very significant" in comparison to the losses from World War II battles. On the other hand, nearly 2,000-4,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed in the raging war between the ex-Soviet nations, the US estimated. As per Associated Press, citing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, at least 1,200 civilians have been confirmed dead, in addition to the 3 who were killed in an airstrike on maternity hospital on Wednesday.

The hospital attack came despite Russian forces agreeing to a 12-hour pause in hostilities to allow safe evacuations through humanitarian corridors. After two failed attempts earlier this week in Mariupol, nearly 35,000 people have been rescued through safe passages, Zelenskyy confirmed on Wednesday. Evacuation efforts in Bucha city and suburbs of Kyiv failed as Russian forces blocked evacuees' convoys and shelled civilians attempting mass movement through green corridors, violating the temporary ceasefire agreed by Moscow.

Russia fires 710 missiles since Feb 24: Report

As the precarious Russia-Ukraine war entered into its 15th day, Russia has launched as many as 710 missiles on Ukraine since February 24. Meanwhile, Russian forces have also inched closer to the second-largest city of Ukraine, Kharkiv and Mykolayiv, CNN quoted senior US defence official as saying. Russian forces have gained 20 km from Wednesday and are currently stationed outside Kharkiv now, reports added. The invading troops have also advanced towards Mykolayiv and are positioned about 15 km to the north of the city. However, there has been "no significant movement" towards Kyiv it Chernihiv, despite intensified fighting near the city.

Russian invasion of Ukraine enters third week

Embattled Ukraine has stepped into the third week of the Russia-Ukraine war, which ensued months of military build-up along the Donbass region. Following this, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced "unprovoked and unjustified" military operations in Ukraine. However, Putin has over time defended his decision, saying that he intends to "demilitarise and denazify" Ukraine and stop "genocide" in Donbass. The war resulted in violations of the Minsk Accord by Moscow after it unilaterally identified two of Ukraine's breakaway rebel-held regions.

The Russian forces have also captured significant cities and nuclear sites, including Kherson and Chernobyl. On Sunday, the Russian military destroyed Vinnytsia airport, which again prompted Zelenskyy to call for a 'no-fly zone' over Ukraine. Nevertheless, the demand has been rejected by NATO as the North Atlantic Alliance said the move would indicate "participation" in direct conflict.

(Image: AP)