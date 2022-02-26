Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Denies Moscow's Claims Of Taking Control Of Hydroelectric Plant

Russian defense ministry on Saturday, February 26, announced that its forces seized control of Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, a claim denied by the Ukrainian side. According to Energy Minister Herman Halyshchenko, Ukraine regained full control over the plant after a fierce battle. “The plant’s staff left shelters and returned back to work,” he informed, according to Kyiv Independent. Heavy infighting broke out in the capital overnight, and footage circulated by Ukraine showed that the Russian forces bombarded the residential apartment building not far from the Kyiv International Airport (Zhuliany) with missile attacks. No deaths were reported.

'Full scale invasion' of #Russia continues in #Ukraine with attacks on #Kyiv, #Kramatorsk & #Odessa, troops inside Kharkiv



Experts predicted 48-96 hours to cross Dnieper River, took #RussianArmy 6 hours to hoist flag on Kakhovka hydroelectric power plantpic.twitter.com/PkGqX3QRJd — Colonel Hardstone (@Col_Hardstone) February 24, 2022

Capital’s energy-generating company attacked

The Ukrainian side also reported that the capital’s energy-generating company was attacked at around 6:24 am and was caught ablaze. The plant was taken over by the Ukraine forces the next hour. The Russian paratroopers, according to Vasylkiv Mayor Nataliia Balasynovych, landed with parachutes in the fields, forests, and villages of Vasylkiv and unleashed the attacks across several areas including the Decembrists Street, which Kyiv claims, was set on fire. Russian troops attempted to capture an airfield to deploy their troops, but Ukraine’s 40th Brigade “repulsed the attack, ” Balasynovych told the newspaper. The air raid alerts went off in Kharkiv and Odesa regions and Russian fighter jets flew over the city of Konotop.

At least two loud explosions were heard in the Konotop area. Ukraine’s 101st brigade meanwhile opened fire on the Russian forces as intense fighting ensued on both sides. A Russian drone also reportedly targeted the Ukrainian border guard ship near Chornomorsk, Odesa Oblast and attacks were launched in Mykolaiv, a city near the Black Sea in southern Ukraine, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada reported on Saturday.

Ukraine Army also downed Russian Il-76 transporter aircraft as more than 50 explosions were heard from the heavy machine gun fires across the Ukrainian civilian cities, the Ukraine Army stated. Russian troops also launched an offensive on the thermal power station in Troieshchyna, Kyiv’s northern left bank. Russian Ilyushin Il-76 was shot close to the city of Vasylkiv south of Kyiv, and Ukraine’s top general Valeriy Zaluzhniy said that its air defense S-300 system shot down Russian Ilyushin Il-76 in city of Vasylkiv.