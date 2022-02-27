Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Deserted As 39-hour Curfew Enforced Amid Russian Offensive

As Russia's military offensive in Ukraine continues, Ukraine's capital Kyiv has been put under a 39-hour-long curfew. The once busy streets of Kyiv, bustling with cars and people's chatter, now wear an eerily deserted look; the only sounds one hears are sirens warning of Russian airstrikes and the explosions that follow.

People huddle together in bunkers as Russian warplanes pass by; some citizens pray, some sing to keep up spirits as everyone hopes that the war ends, imagining what life would be after. Among the residents in Kyiv, Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik said, "While we wait for the airstrikes to pass, we pray, sing the songs, or imagine what life would look like when the war is over."

As missiles and bombs rocked the city, people found safety in garages, some ran towards subway stations, and others remained in bunkers. Residents in Ukraine huddle to seek safety and shelter anticipating a full-fledged attack from the Russian Army.

Ukraine's second-biggest city Kharkiv show stiff resistance

Russian forces entered the second biggest city of Ukraine, Kharkiv. However, Ukraine forces, and common citizens, continued to defend their country on the streets of Kharkiv, putting up fierce resistance against the Kremlin's troops. Kharkiv regional governor informed the state that Russians have entered with their tanks and asked the 1.4 million people of the city to remain indoors and be protected.

The Russians blew up a nine-storey building in the city leading to the death of an elderly woman. According to reports, 60 people received severe injuries, and others have marked themself safe in the building's basement.

A natural gas pipeline was blown up by the Russian forces on Sunday (February 27) morning-- the mushroom-like smoke, visible from miles away. An oil terminal was attacked by a Russian missile just on the borders of Kyiv which released toxic chemicals into the air. Residents around the area have been advised to shut their doors and windows to be safe from the toxicity while many have run into basements to protect themselves. Kyiv will be under strict curfew until Monday.

India continues evacuations

The Indian government started a mission named "Operation Ganga" to evacuate citizens from Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Till now three fights in partnership with Air India have landed with the evacuated Indian citizens.

The first flight landed in Mumbai from Bucharest carrying 219 students on Saturday, while another flight landed in Delhi carrying 250 citizens on Sunday midnight. The third flight landed today morning in Delhi from Hungary's capital Budapest carrying 250 students.