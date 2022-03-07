Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Forms Special Armed Forces Unit To Counter Russian Aggression

With Kremlin unrelenting in its pursuit to invade neighbouring Kyiv, Ukraine has deployed special armed forces to counter the Russian aggression. Earlier on Monday, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence announced that a special unit of Ukraine's International Defence Legion has been established to counter the Russian forces amid war. Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov expressed gratitude for the commitment shown by Ukrainian nationals in defending the sovereignty of their motherland. He also asserted that any assistance is priceless and Ukraine values the kind and fraternal shoulder that has been offered in this challenging time.

Budanov further stated that today's war is being waged not just against Ukraine, but also against the entire free world, against humanity's legal system, which determines nations' rights to independence and self-determination, as well as the inviolability of territorial borders. He further claimed that Putin's dictatorship has determined to follow in the footsteps of Hitler and the Third Reich, waging a total war of aggression in which civilians are mass murdered.

He also noted that Ukraine's International Defence Legion is still in formation and volunteers and veterans from 52 different countries have expressed an interest in joining. Budanov also claimed that they have already surpassed 20,000 in strength. It is pertinent to note that these are usually seasoned combatants who have taken part in numerous international peacekeeping missions. Meanwhile, the replenishment of the International Legion unit at Ukraine's Ministry of Defense is still underway.

Russian warship was hit in the Black Sea by Ukrainian forces

Earlier on Monday, a Russian warship was hit in the Black Sea by Ukrainian forces near Odesa. Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa Regional Military Administration's Operational Headquarters, stated that they will destroy the opposition and that the Ukrainian Armed Forces should be lauded, according to Ukrinform. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, on the other hand, shared a Facebook post stating that the severity of the fight has momentarily decreased due to the enemy's huge losses. He went on to say that the Russian invaders are aiming to concentrate their efforts on a new wave of strikes. Ukraine claims that as of now, 11,000 Russian troops have died since the conflict began on February 24.

Image: AP