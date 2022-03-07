Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Has 'plans In Place' If Zelenskyy Gets Assassinated, Says Blinken

Amid the ongoing conflict between Kyiv and Moscow, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed that Ukraine’s government is prepared for the possibility of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy being killed in a Russian strike or assassination attempt. Speaking on Sunday on CBS’ ‘Face the Nation’, the top US diplomat said that there were “plans in place” for such an outcome amid Russia’s growing aggression. However, he refused to give more details.

“The Ukrainians have plans in place, that I'm not going to talk about or get into any details on, to make sure that there is what we would call ‘continuity of government’ one way or another. And let me leave it at that,” Blinken told CBS host Margaret Brennan when he was asked if the US was working on an interim plan to support a Ukrainian government without Zelenskyy.

It is pertinent to mention here that several media reports have already indicated that Zelenskyy has survived several assassination attempts over the past few weeks since Russia’s invasion began on February 24. The Ukrainian President has even talked about the threat to his life. Last week, Zelenskyy opened the Zoom meeting with US senators saying that this is probably the last time they were seeing him live.

In this context, the US Secretary of State was asked what will be the consequence if Russia kills the Ukrainian leader. To this Blinken responded by saying, “First of all, let me say this, the leadership that president Zelenskyy has shown, the entire government has shown is remarkable. They've been the embodiment of this incredibly brave Ukrainian people”. He added that the Ukrainian government will be continued one way or another.

Notably, according to The New York Times, Zelenskyy’s immediate successor under Ukraine’s constitution is Ruslan Stefanchuk, chair of the country’s parliament. US officials told the media outlet that based on discussions with the Ukrainian government, Stefanchuk would continue Ukraine’s resistance against Russia were Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be incapacitated or killed.

'Putin doubling down aggression against Ukraine'

Speaking about the impact of sanctions on Russia, Blinken stated that the recession has set in Russia. "Consumers aren't able to buy basic products because companies are fleeing Russia, so it's having a big impact. But at the same time, we continue to see President Putin doubling down and digging in on this aggression against Ukraine. That's continuing. I think we have to be prepared. Unfortunately, tragically for this to go on for some time," Blinken said.

Meanwhile, currently, Russia’s military is actively shelling Kyiv and other cities in attempts to take out military and civilian infrastructure. Amid such escalating situation, the US and NATO allies have begun a process of steady support for Ukraine’s military in the form of weapons, equipment and vehicles. However, they have refused to directly engage Russian forces in defence of Ukraine’s territory.

(Image: AP)



