Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Hopeful Its 'genocide' Resolution Will Help Convict Russia In ICC

Amid the ongoing war against Russia, the Ukrainian Parliament stated that its resolution on recognition of genocide should constitute a formal component of the conviction against Moscow in the International Criminal Court (ICC). The statement was made by Ruslan Stefanchuk, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament). He stated that the resolution on the genocide committed by the Russian Federation in Ukraine is "not a political, but primarily a legal document." Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine’s parliament adopted a new resolution that declared the actions of the Russian troops in the country are “genocide”.

"We assumed that a political declaration denouncing genocide would suffice. We created it in such a way that it would be accepted as a legal component at the ICC. Therefore, I immediately passed this resolution to Karim Khan, the Chief Prosecutor of the ICC, who is handling the case," Stefanchuk stated in a press release. Meanwhile, the importance of the legal component of this document was also explained by the chairman of Ukraine's Parliament. He claimed that "genocide is considered the queen of crime" all over the world as "there is no bigger crime than this."

"As a result, we are making significant progress within Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada. We're also collaborating with the International Criminal Court, providing it with all of the evidence it needs. Furthermore, we are also working with speakers of other parliaments who are visiting Ukraine to ensure that this is (labelled) a true genocide against the Ukrainian people," Stefanchuk added.

Notably, the Ukrainian Parliament's move came just days after US President Joe Biden was hailed by his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy for doubling down on his “genocide” remark. Biden described Russia’s actions in Ukraine as “genocide” for the first time in a speech in Iowa on April 12.

Russia condemns Biden for his 'genocide' remark

It should be mentioned here that Biden's "genocide" remark was strongly condemned by the Kremlin. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia strongly disagrees with the US President's comment.

"We believe that attempts to distort the situation in such a way are unacceptable. Moreover, it’s hardly appropriate for the President of the United States, a country whose actions in recent history are well-known," Peskov said, as per a report by TASS news agency.

(Image: AP)