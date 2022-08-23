Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Limits Independence Day Celebrations Amid Fears Of Russian Attack

Amid threats of fresh attack by the Russian Armed Forces, the Ukrainian administration has banned all mass celebrations ahead of the country's 31st Independence Day on Wednesday, August 24. The military administration of Kyiv city imposed a ban on "mass events" on Tuesday and Wednesday amid fears of rocket attacks by Russia. The Kyiv city administration said in a statement that the decision has been taken to ensure the safety of citizens. The ban was announced after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia might attempt something particularly "nasty" in the lead-up to Ukraine's Independence Day. The day will also mark the six months of the ongoing ravaging war in Ukraine.

"The operative headquarters of the Defense Council of the Kyiv region prohibited any mass events in order to ensure the safety of citizens during the events on the occasion of the National Flag Day on August 23 and the celebration of the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's Independence on August 24," the Kyiv city administration said in the statement. It also stated that all celebrations for National Flag Day and Independence Day should be held in small groups.

Kyiv city administration appeals people to avoid mass gatherings

As per the statement, the possibility of the participants finding shelter in civil protection structures must be considered when planning the events. The Kyiv city administration further stressed that it is also necessary to avoid mass gatherings of people during events and to comply with the requirements of curfews and air raid signals. Further, the Algorithm of actions for the warning signals "Attention to all" and "Air alarm" was also approved by the Defense Council of the Kyiv region. "The document contains information on preparatory measures and the procedure for actions of citizens in the event of an air alert," the statement read.

Ukraine's MoD urges citizens to remain cautious on Independence Day

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has also urged citizens to exercise extra caution on Independence Day due to the possibility of Russian missile launches and provocations. Earlier on Monday, August 22, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stated that all the allies and partners of the country have been notified about the possible attack by the Russian forces. Alex Rodnyansky, an adviser to the Ukrainian President, warned that Russia might try to attack to make up for its failures over the last six months, including its inability to conquer Ukraine.

(Image: AP)