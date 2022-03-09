Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Mayor Klitschko Urges Ukrainians To 'defend Future' Amid War

As the Russian troops continue their unprovoked aggression upon Ukraine, targeting major cities, the mayor of capital city Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, has called on the Ukraine nationals to defend the future of their motherland. According to a CNN report, he further stated that if Russian forces somehow encircled Kyiv, the city would be left with resources enough to withstand a maximum of one to two weeks. He went on to add that Ukrainians must never give up their fight, noting that it is their land, their family and they have to safeguard their future.

Klitschko also stated that even from the Russian perspective, the war's justification is illogical. He further added that Ukraine wants to be a democratic European country, however, Putin wants to re-establish the Russian empire, which is why he is fighting this war. He further claimed that Putin's aim is to rebuild the Soviet Union and it is difficult to make it possible without Ukraine, according to CNN. He further stated that they have spent time in the Soviet Union and they do not wish to return there. Notably, prior to becoming the Mayor of Kyiv, Klitschko was a boxer, and he had enormous success in the sport, winning World Boxing Council (WBC) world heavyweight title.

Earlier, on ABC's "This Week," the mayor stated that he believed his citizens are very motivated to defend their besieged city in the face of the brutal Russian invasion. He also said that there is no secret that the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv is a target for aggressors and this is why they are attempting to form a ring around the city. He further noted that the residents of Kyiv will not allow Russian troops to take control of the capital. Notably, soldiers and volunteers in Kyiv have created hundreds of checkpoints, frequently of sandbags, stacked tyres, and barbed wire.

Russia authorised a few humanitarian

Meanwhile, Russia authorised a few humanitarian corridors to allow citizens to evacuate Ukraine starting Monday, despite the fact that the evacuation routes were largely headed to Russia and its partner Belarus, thereby sparking criticism from Ukraine. However, amidst all this, Russian forces continued to shell Ukrainian cities such as Mykolaiv, which is located south of the capital, and Bucha, Hostomel, Vorzel, and Irpin.

Image: AP