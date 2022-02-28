Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Says 352 People, Including 14 Children Died In Russian Invasion

At least 352 Ukrainian civilians have died in the Russian invasion including 14 children, said Ukraine’s Interior Ministry on Monday, adding that around 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been injured. Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced the launch of a ‘special’ military operation in Ukraine saying that the forces would ‘demilitarise’ the neighbouring nation without hitting civilian targets. However, Ukraine’s armed forces, which is significantly smaller than Russia, has repeatedly posted about the damage to residential buildings and civilian casualties as the ‘enemy’ troops continue to attack for the fifth day in a row.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian ministry’s statement did not provide any information about the casualties among the armed forces of the country resisting the Russian forces. Meanwhile, Russia has claimed that its troops are targeting only Ukrainian military facilities and said that Ukraine’s civilian population is not in danger. But, Russia has also not released any information on casualties among its troops. The Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday acknowledged that Russian soldiers have been killed and wounded. But, did not provide any numbers.

India abstains on a resolution to call UNGA emergency meeting

On Sunday, India abstained from a procedural vote taken in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the UN General assembly (UNGA) to call for a rare special emergency session on Monday over the Russia-Ukraine war. The resolution, however, was adopted with 11 votes in favour allowing the 163-member UNGA to hold the meeting over Russia’s military aggression. While Russia voted against the resolution, India, China and United Arab Emirates (UAE) abstained. UNSC had met on Sunday afternoon to vote on the UNGA emergency session which will now take place on Monday at 10 AM (local time).

In UN Security Council meeting on #Ukraine today 27 February, India abstained on the vote on the resolution to refer the matter to an emergency session of @UN General Assembly.



Our Explanation of Vote ⤵️ #IndiainUNSC pic.twitter.com/YRsjUOutw4 — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) February 27, 2022

It is to note that earlier, Russia had vetoed to block a UNSC resolution on its "aggression" against Ukraine. President of the 76th session of the General Assembly Abdulla Shahid has announced that he will be presiding over the Emergency Special Session after cancelling his trip to Geneva for attending the 49th regular session of the Human Rights Council.

Following the decision taken in the Security Council, I will preside over the Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly tomorrow - 28 Feb 2022 starting 10 am. pic.twitter.com/QEGRIx4yo8 — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) February 27, 2022

