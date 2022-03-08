Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Says Cost Of Infrastructure Damage Due To War Is Around $10 Bn

With continued failure in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, the war-hit Ukraine is heavily affected, as an estimate of $10 billion damage to infrastructure has been recorded since Russia's invasion. Infrastructure Minister Oleksander Kubrakov said on Monday that it would take a year to repair the majority of damaged structures while it may take a little longer for the rest.

Kubrakov said in televised comments, "The majority of (damaged) structures will be repaired in a year, and the most difficult ones – in two years."

He further said that on Sunday, 40,000 people were evacuated from the eastern city of Kharkiv and that Ukraine has appealed to Russia to not target civilians and allow them to flee the country from other cities too. While an Interior Ministry official, Vadym Denysenko said that 4,000 civilians are yet to be evacuated from the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

Denysenko alleged that Russia is doing all it can to block the humanitarian corridor.

In a related update, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Saturday said it would bring Ukraine’s request for $1.4 billion in emergency financing to its board for approval as early as next week. The IMF Executive Board met on March 4 chaired by Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and discussed the economic impact of the war in Ukraine, and possible fast-tracked financial assistance for affected countries.

In an official statement, the global lender said that the war in Ukraine is resulting in a tragic loss of life and human suffering, and has sent a wave of more than 1 million refugees to neighbouring countries. It has further triggered unprecedented sanctions on Russia.

Russia-Ukraine war

The 13th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine has begun as the enemy force appears to be stalled on its northern front, while things have slowed down in the south. For Russian forces, logistics remain a major issue and Ukraine's military seems to be taking advantage of that, attacking rear logistics routes whose vehicles are not heavily armored or well defended.

In a recent update, Russia has declared a new ceasefire from 10 a.m. Moscow time (12.30 p.m IST) on Tuesday, to allow safe evacuations of civilians from corridors including Kyiv, Sumy, Maripol, Kharkov, and Chernigov.

(Image: Dmytro Zhyvytskyy/Facebook)