Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Says It Captured A Russian Army Sergeant, Military Chopper

As Russian troops continue to advance their military towards Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, the Ukrainian army on Thursday, March 3, claimed it had captured a Russian Army sergeant. In another development from Kyiv, the Ukrainian army has also captured a Russian attack helicopter. This came at a time when heavy shelling and attacks were reported from Ukraine's major cities as the Russian invasion entered day eight.

Republic Media Network, reporting exclusively from the war zone, found that the captured Russian army chopper has been identified as a Russian Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter. A still shared by the Ukrainian army shows the chopper taken down by the country's military forces while round two of negotiations are currently underway between Russia and Ukraine at the Belarusian border.

Also, visuals of the reported Russian army sergeant show him lying unarmed on the ground as Ukrainian soldiers held him captive. The development came just a day after the Ukrainian armed troops had claimed to have captured six Russian tanks in a clash near Kharkiv.

Notably, the Ukrainian forces had, last week, shot down five Russian helicopters, destroyed dozens of tanks, and captured dozens of soldiers in the first hours of the invasion, despite having no extended military strength.

Russia intensifies attack on Ukraine's major cities

The Ukrainian Army's claims came at a time when the Russian troops had escalated their attacks in the Kharkiv region, the second-largest city of Ukraine while shelling and attacks have been also been intensified killing a large number of civilians as well as military troops.

According to the Ukrainian government, Russian attacks has so far killed more than 30 civilians in Kharkiv in the past 24 hours while for the first time, Russia has issued its military casualties and stated that around 500 of its troops have been killed, while around 1,600 soldiers have been injured so far since it began its invasion on February 24. Though no details have been disclosed about Russia's military losses, it did confirm that many civilians were killed in the ongoing conflict.

Apart from that, Russian warships have been also spotted in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region and evacuation measures are being carried out extensively to rescue as many people as possible from the war-hit nation.

(Image: Republic)