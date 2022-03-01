Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv To Receive 70 Fighter Jets From EU, Says Ukrainian Parliament

As Russia continues its attack on Ukraine, the European Union (EU) has decided to provide the war-torn nation with around 70 fighter jets. Taking to Twitter, the Ukrainian Parliament on Monday confirmed that three member states of the EU will supply Mig-29 and Su-25 fighter jets. As per the tweet post, Bulgaria will provide 16 Mig-29 fighter jets while 14 Su-25 warplanes. Whereas, the neighbouring countries like Poland and Slovakia will supply Mig-29 fighter jets with 28 and 12 pieces respectively.

Furthermore, the EU has also agreed to fund Ukraine's purchase and supply of weapons as well as equipment. Following the announcement of the decision, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen even stated that Ukraine belongs to the EU. According to the media report, Leyen said, “Over time, they belong to us. They are one of us and we want them in.”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian administration has noted that if Ukraine joins the EU using the simplified method, member states can send soldiers to Ukraine for shared security purposes under EU law, even if Kyiv is not a NATO member, as per media reports.

Three European Nations to provide military assistance to Ukraine

Apart from this, the other three European nations, Finland, Norway and Italy, have agreed to provide military assistance to the Ukrainian government in the midst of the rising tensions between Moscow and Kyiv. Finland has committed to deliver assault rifles, anti-tank weapons, ration packages, and other supplies to Ukraine, as per the Finnish Defence Ministry. Finland's Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen revealed that the nation will provide 2,500 assault rifles, ammunition, 1,500 anti-tank weapons, and 70,000 battle ration packages.

Finland sends arms assistance to Ukraine. 🇫🇮🇺🇦



The package includes 2500 assault rifles, ammunition, 1500 anti-tank weapons and 70 000 combat ration packages.#WeStandWithUkraine — Antti Kaikkonen (@anttikaikkonen) February 28, 2022

Meanwhile, the Norwegian government said on Monday that it has agreed to supply M72 light anti-tank weaponry. Whereas, on the same day, the Italian Council of Ministers adopted a law granting military support to Ukraine in the wake of Russia's intervention. Following a discussion on the Ukrainian situation, the council has issued a statement saying, "The order allows the transfer of military means, materials and equipment to the governmental authorities of Ukraine," ANI reported.

