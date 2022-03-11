Russia's military offensive in Ukraine, which has reportedly killed thousands and displaced millions, continued for the 16th day on Friday, March 11. As the war continues, with regular reports of bombings, Republic Media Network has accessed visuals showing Ukraine State Emergency Services performing a bomb defusal operation on an unexploded warhead after receiving 22 such requests from Chernihiv. There appears to be a live warhead in the city and the State Response team can be seen gingerly disarming the warhead.

The video shows one person with a bottle of water, slowly trickling it down, as another person unscrews the top. Reportedly a lot of warheads have landed but not exploded in Chernihiv.

Putin approves of 'volunteers' from the Middle East

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved bringing ''volunteer'' fighters from the Middle East & elsewhere to join Russia's war in Ukraine. Moscow said the fighters would include those who fought the Islamic State group, a clear reference to the war in Syria. Russian Defence Minister Shoigu has stated that more than 16,000 volunteers from the Middle East are ready to come to help the DPR and LPR.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has called for a meeting on Friday at 8:30 pm over Russia's claims of US bioweapons in Ukraine. While speaking exclusively to Republic, Ukrainian diplomat & Zelensky's associate Olexander Scherba on Russia's 'bioweapons in Ukraine' claims, said, "They are professional liars; What the Russian defence ministry says is blatant lies. Russia is just repeating the same insult over and over again; we should be asking what Russia is bringing to the table as Ukraine has suffered enough," adding, "Zelenskyy indicated room for neutrality but they (Russia) are demanding Ukraine to cease to exist as a free nation."

Belarusian President Lukashenko meets Putin in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, March 11, met with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow and discussed the prevailing situation. The Russian President told Lukashenko that there have been certain positive developments in the negotiation process with Ukraine.

Both leaders largely talked about sanctions imposed on their countries by the United States and other Western nations. Putin said that sanctions are an "excellent opportunity to bolster economic and technological independence."

"I am sure that we will get through these difficulties and acquire more competencies, more opportunities to feel independent, self-sufficient, and ultimately benefit, as it was in previous years," the Russian president said.