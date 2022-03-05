Russia-Ukraine War: Lavrov Claims Zelenskyy Trying To Create Rift Between Russia & NATO

As Russia's military action in Ukraine entered 10th day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has claimed that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is attempting to create a rift between Russia and NATO, Sputnik reported. Lavrov asserted that Zelenskyy is upset as NATO has refused to intervene in the conflict. He further emphasised that Zelenskyy has hopes that NATO will be able to resolve the conflict.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his disappointment with NATO after the alliance refused to meddle in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Furthermore, NATO has refused to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine. After NATO turned down his request to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine on Friday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised the alliance, claiming that NATO had given a green signal to the bombing of his country by its refusal to close the airspace. Holding NATO responsible for every new death that will take place in Ukraine as a result of Russia's attack, Zelenskyy stressed that people will die due to NATO's 'weakness' and 'disunity'.

NATO refuses to declare no-fly zone over Ukraine

The announcement on the no-fly zone plea came during the extraordinary meeting of the NATO Foreign Ministers in Brussels on Friday, 4 March. Speaking to reporters following the extraordinary meeting of the NATO Foreign Ministers, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made it clear that the only way for the organization to implement a no-fly zone would be to send NATO planes to shoot down Russian ones, which could turn out to be a "full-fledged war in Europe, involving many more countries, and causing much more human suffering." He asserted that NATO forces will not get involved directly in the conflict on the ground and in the airspace in Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War

As Russia’s war on Ukraine entered its 10th day, Moscow's troops launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on cities and other sites across the country. Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich has highlighted that battles involving airstrikes and artillery continued northwest of Kyiv, according to AP. Furthermore, he mentioned that Kharkiv and Okhtyrka also continue to remain under heavy fire and Ukrainian troops continue to have control on Chernihiv and Mykolaiv. The Russian armed forces have announced a ceasefire in the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha to allow citizens to evacuate.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP