Russia-Ukraine War: Lawmakers, Civilians In Kyiv Choose Arms Over Surrendering To 'enemy'

As the world continues to watch the horrific visuals emerging from Ukraine days after Russia launched a ‘full-scale’ offensive on its neighbouring nation, Ukrainian lawmakers have also taken up arms to defend the country against the ‘enemy’ or Vladimir Putin’s forces. From People's Deputy of Ukraine Kira Rudyk to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, lawmakers across the nation have decided to handle arms in a bid to strengthen Ukraine’s ground against Russian forces.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pledged to not leave the country in the face of aggression from Moscow. He not only rejected the US offer to flee from Kyiv but also averred that the Ukrainian army “will now lay down arms”. Posting a self-shot video from Kyiv, Zelensky said, “Do not believe the fakes. No capitulation, we are defending our country, nobody is going to lay down their arms!”

To defend Ukraine’s national sovereignty, citizens have shown remarkable bravery. While speaking to CNN a day after she posted an image with a rifle in hand on Twitter, Rudik said, "That’s when you get a gun and you learn how to shoot it. You understand you have to get a group of resistance, which we did, and now we are helping our army to fight Russian soldiers who are trying to take Kyiv right now as I am talking to you".

I learn to use #Kalashnikov and prepare to bear arms. It sounds surreal as just a few days ago it would never come to my mind. Our #women will protect our soil the same way as our #men. Go #Ukraine! 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/UbF4JRGlcy — Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) February 25, 2022

Sviatoslav Yurash, another member of the Ukrainian parliament who was, at one time, the youngest member of the chamber three years ago, also armed himself with an AK-47 assault rifle. He said, “This will be a long night” while posting an image with the weapon on Twitter. While speaking with BBC Radio 4, he said that he is not a soldier, but noted that the present situation in the country has made it easier to learn things.

When Yurash was asked about what Ukrainians would do if Russian President Vladimir Putin wins the war with Kyiv, the lawmaker said, “That's exactly why I am looking at my AK47 in front of me”.

This will be a long night. pic.twitter.com/UGCjMou7u3 — Sviatoslav Yurash (@SviatoslavUA) February 24, 2022

The present mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko, who is a former heavyweight boxing champion said that he would take up arms along with his brother and a fellow world-beater, Wladimir amid the “bloody war” in Ukraine. Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday and United Nations (UN) said that around 100,000 people have fled as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities. Both Ukrainian and Russian armed forces have claimed casualties on either side and have shown no signs of backing down.

In the wake of the grim situation, the 50-year-old Vitali Klitschko told broadcaster ITV’s Good Morning Britain, “I don’t have another choice, I have to do that. I’ll be fighting”. He also said that civilians were ready to defend Kyiv as soldiers.

‘Do not believe in fakes’, says Zelensky

Ukrainian civilians also showcase acts of courage

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian man stopped Russian tanks by standing in front of them. The video emerged on social media with netizens terming the unidentified civilian as "tank man" similar to the unknown protester who stood in the way of Chinese communist tanks during the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre in Hong Kong.

In another incident of incredible valour, a Ukrainian soldier blew himself up in order to destroy a bridge and prevent Russian forces from storming in from Crimea, various media houses reported. Named Vitaliy Skakun Volodymyrovych, the young soldier died while trying to stop a row of Russian tanks at the Henichesk bridge, in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian military wrote in a Facebook post, "On this difficult day for our country, when the Ukrainian people give way to the Russian occupiers in all directions, one of the hardest places on the map of Ukraine was the Crimean intersection, where one of the first enemies met a separate marine battalion".

Zelensky signed general mobilisation decree

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday signed a decree on the general mobilisation of the population in the wake of Putin's Ukraine invasion, stating all men aged 18-60 are forbidden to leave the country. An entry on the Ukrainian President's website stated that conscripts and reservists will be called up over the next 90 days to "ensure the defence of the state, maintaining combat and mobilization readiness."

"We have been left alone to defend our state," Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation. He added, "Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid."

In a statement posted on Facebook, Ukraine's border guard said that males aged 18-60 are not allowed to leave the country. The border guard, according to the DW report, has said that the restriction on the men will last as long as martial law is in place in the country. Zelensky had declared martial law in Ukraine shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a ‘full-scale war’ into the neighbouring nation in the name of the special military operation.

