'My Thoughts Are Silent' And Other Ukrainian Films Shortlisted For Academy Awards

The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted the peace of the entire world. The people of Ukraine are fighting for their nation, while some had to flee to neighbouring countries. More than 2,000 civilians in Ukraine have been reported dead as the conflict intensifies after every passing day. Recently, two explosions near Kyiv's Druzhby Narodiv metro station were recorded on Wednesday, March 3. The Ukraine media outlet also reported that alerts have been issued in Kyiv.

While the entire country is currently in a devastating situation, it was once well known for its culture and cinema. Many Ukrainian films were submitted to the Academy Awards. Some among them were also shortlisted. However, they did not bag the nominations. Here are the Ukrainian films that were shortlisted for Best Foreign Language Film.

The Earth Is Blue As An Orange

The Earth Is Blue As An Orange is a 2020 documentary film, which was written and directed by Iryna Tsilyk. The film followed a single mother named Hanna and her four children, who live in the front-line war zone area of Donbas, Ukraine. While the outside world was devastating, they somehow manage to be full of life and shared a passion for cinema. A war motivates them to shoot a film and transform their trauma into creative work, which becomes their ultimate way to stay human.

My Thoughts Are Silent

My Thoughts Are Silent is a 2019 Ukrainian comedy-drama film that was much lauded by its viewers. The film's plot revolved around its lead protagonist, who works as a sound engineer and musician. After facing several setbacks in his professional and personal life, he finally gets an opportunity to settle in Canada. However, many obstacles wait for him to get through the journey which brings comedy and drama in the film.

Many other Ukrainian films were sent to the Academy Awards since 1997. They are:

A Friend Of The Deceased, 1997

Mamay, 2003

A Driver For Vera, 2004

Aurora, 2006

Illusion Of Fear, 2008

Firecrosser, 2012

Paradjanov, 2013

The Guide, 2014

Ukrainian Sheriffs, 2016

Black Level, 2017

Donbass, 2018

Homeward, 2019

Atlantis, 2020

Bad Roads, 2021

Image: Unsplash