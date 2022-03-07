On the 12th day of the Russian Ukraine war, Lithuania President Gitanas Nausėda, in a statement extended support to Ukraine by stating that he had a discussion with the United States over the Ukraine situation. According to the Lithuania President, he communicated to US State Secretary Antony Blinken that Russia’s “reckless aggression against Ukraine once again proved that it is a long-term threat to European security, the security of our alliance”.

President Gitanas Nausėda has emphasised on 'urgent need to move from deterrence to real defence'

Talked as close friends & Allies 🇱🇹🇺🇸 with @SecBlinken about 🇷🇺 appalling war against #Ukraine & security threats in Europe. Stressed the urgent need to move from deterrence to real defence. Reinforced @NATO and 🇺🇸military presence in Baltic region is crucial.#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/M5CQHjDnGB — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) March 7, 2022

Lithuanian says 'good opportunity to rethink the alliance’s defence plans'

“I must say that strengthening deterrence is no longer enough. We need forward defence here in place because otherwise, it will be too late, Mr Secretary. Putin will not stop in Ukraine if he will not be stopped. It is our collective duty and obligation to help… Ukrainians by all means available. By saying all I mean indeed all means if we want to avoid the Third World War. The choice is in our hands,” communicated the President.

Zelenskyy slams West amid Ukraine invasion

The action from Lithuania President came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the West to do more for his embattled country, saying “sanctions are not enough”. In a video statement released on Sunday, Zelenskyy heaped criticism on Western leaders for not responding to the Russian Defence Ministry’s announcement that it would strike the war-torn country’s military-industrial complex. He also called for organising a “tribunal” to bring to justice those who order and carry out such crimes.

Zelenskyy, in a simultaneous statement, also accused the West of killing Ukrainians as he asked the EU nations, US, UK and the allied nations to provide Kyiv with fighter jets so that the nation can counter Russian missiles. He even slammed what he described as “weak” NATO for its decision of not implementing a no-fly zone. He further accused the Russian state media of spreading misinformation about Ukrainian forces and his own location in what he stated was to discourage resistance fighters and erode support for Ukraine from nations worldwide.

Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine war entered the 12th day on Monday.